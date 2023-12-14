The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, says the current administration is committed to improving social welfare inclusion and security in the country as encapsulated under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Bagudu disclosed this at the Geospatial Ecosystem Round Table Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “It is my pleasure to address all of you at this important roundtable discussion on the operationalization of the Nigeria Geo-Referenced Infrastructure and Demographic Data (GRID3) for development planning and policy decision-making.

“As you are all aware, the ministry plays a critical role in mainstreaming and coordinating the Geo-Referenced Infrastructure and Demographic Data for development into national projects and programs, with the hope of it being adopted at the sub-national level as well.

“The use of geospatial technology for planning and implementation is essential for effectively delivering our national development aspirations.

”This is especially in terms of equitable distribution of infrastructure, education, security and health services, taking into consideration population demography, including gender and other vulnerabilities.”

Bagudu said that it has become imperative to work in the spirit of partnership and pragmatism to make the right choices towards improving lives in a sustainable way.

“The use of geospatial data is vital and central to our developmental efforts in Nigeria and it needs to be well streamlined and coordinated for synergy.

“Strengthening the policy framework for synergy and collaboration in the geospatial ecosystem, as well as identifying relevant use cases for geospatial data in line with the government’s agenda is of utmost importance,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Nebeolisa Anako, said that the meeting was organised to further deepen the collaboration production and utilization of geospatial data for evidence-based planning and programme delivery.

“The GRID3 as an Inter MDAs Initiative aims to facilitate the production, collection, utilization and dissemination of high-resolution data on population distribution, administrative-based maps of settlements, development infrastructure and sub-national boundaries.

“To support the achievement of national development priorities, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other humanitarian efforts,” Anako said.

He said that the management of geospatial technology in planning and performance management of government programmes and projects,

Anako said that especially in agriculture, health care delivery, disaster management, security and infrastructure sectors, in recognition of Geo-spatial technology its production and usage in the delivery of government programmes and projects.

He said, “This is coming at the time when the country needs multiple approaches to development planning and enhanced effective programme delivery.”

