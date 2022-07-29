The federal government has reiterated its commitment to ending the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of the Nigeria Universities (ASUU) and other staff unions in public universities in Nigeria, saying a lot of progress has been made following the intervention by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah, armed with the progress made so far, reassured that the strike would be called off soon.

The minister who had earlier given a hint of this development said that given the charge of President Muhamadu Buhari concerning ending the industrial dispute, all relevant stakeholders involved in the resolution have moved into action and working towards achieving a positive result.

FG committed to ending ASUU strike soon ― Minister

Opiah made the disclosure during a meeting with Women in Politics, WIP who visited his office to discuss the strike challenges in tertiary instructions in the country and other matters connected to national politics.

The minister told the WIP led by its Matron, Chief Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, (Iyaloja General of Nigeria) and Director-General, Hajia Mariah Danjuma, that the directive of the president on ending the strike action is being carried out and in no distant time, the dispute shall be resolved.

Lending support to the activities of the WIP, the Minister said that the ministry is collaborating with genuine efforts of groups and non-governmental organizations in the development of the education sector adding that the visit will spur his ministry to do more for the system.

The minister however used the opportunity to inform the group that the APC administration means well for the people hence his desire to support the WIP and call on other well-meaning groups to join forces at ensuring that the party’s Tinubu/ Shettima ticket becomes the best option for the country come next general elections.

The Women in Politics group earlier during opening speeches hinted that they came to commend the minister on his efforts at ensuring students return to their various campuses within the shortest possible time, noting that “it’s imperative as mothers, aunties and sisters to also request that effort is redoubled in making academic related strike actions a past in Nigeria as education remains the bedrock for development in any economy.”

Explaining the mission of the group, the matron who appreciated the minister for granting them an audience within short notice said that the WIP is a women-based organisation/support organisation involved in advocacy for women’s participation in politics.