The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing affordable, quality and ideal homes to civil servants through the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme, domiciled in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, who stated noted that this was in line with pillar 6 of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCCSIP-25), as well as the Renewed Hope Agenda’s Cities and Estate Programme of the present Administration.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said Yemi-Esan, spoke during the symbolic presentation of keys to some beneficiaries and the official commissioning of the FISH Estate comprising 116 housing units of two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows at Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for core Civil Servants.

According to her, “housing is universally recognised as one of man’s most essential needs and oftentimes, to find this need always gets complex with the rising population.”

She added that the current cost of housing to income ratio makes it practically unrealistic for Civil Servants, especially, to purchase houses of their own in these economic hard times.

She emphasised that in order to tackle these challenges and with the objective of delivering affordable housing to Federal Civil Servants, the OHCSF set up the FISH programme with the main objective of reducing the cost of housing for Civil Servants to the barest minimum, and to also provide the necessary structures and framework to enhance its implementation.

While thanking the critical Ministries that collaborated in providing the necessary infrastructure for the Estate (Ministries of Works, Power, Environment, Housing and Urban Development), Dr. Yemi-Esan further stated that critical infrastructure pending completion in the estate such as tarred access roads, drainages, portable water supply and electrical installations among others, will be provided for before the keys are handed over to the beneficiaries.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa stated that the allocation of the land to the OHCSF by his Ministry, under his predecessor, about three years ago was part of a broader vision to build decent homes for Nigerians, which is in sync with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration for the housing and urban development sector.

According to Arc. Dangiwa, the civil service as the engine room of government, plays a vital role in national development and civil servants as the backbone of public administration, drive the implementation of policies and programmes that touch every aspect of our lives, as such, it is therefore only fitting to prioritise their welfare by providing them with decent and affordable shelter.

He further stated that the FISH scheme is more than a collection of buildings, as it demonstrates, in practical terms, how much we respect and appreciate the contributions of our Civil Servants by ensuring that they have comfortable and secured homes that will not only improve their qualities of life but also boost their productivity and morale, which will, in turn, benefit the entire nation.

He applauded the Head of Service for her dedication and commitment to seeing the project to completion.

Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Yakubu Adams Kofarmata, commended Yemi-Esan for the provision of affordable housing to deserving Civil Servants.

He also assured that his Ministry will always be available to render any necessary assistance that involves the welfare of workers, adding that housing is the key to improved productivity of any workforce.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr Shehu Usman Osidi, stated that the commissioning marks a monumental step forward in the ongoing commitment by critical stakeholders towards providing affordable and quality housing for deserving Civil Servants at both the Federal and State levels.

Earlier, the Director Overseeing the Office of Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office (SWO) and Chairman, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board’s Governing Council, Dr. Comfort Adeosun affirmed that Federal Civil Servants can now retire happily with a roof over their heads.

She stressed that the FISH Department is working assiduously to ensure more houses are provided for workers with a view to improving their well-being, as well as guaranteeing job satisfaction.

The Executive Secretary, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB), Alhaji Ibrahim Mairiga, in his Vote of Thanks, acknowledged the contributions of all partners and stakeholders, while soliciting more collaboration.

The commissioning of the FISH Estate is a testament to the present Administration’s pledge towards improving the welfare and well-being of Civil Servants. It is situated on a 5-hectare plot of land, constructed by various private developers and funded by the FGSHLB.

