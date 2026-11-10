FG commissions three gas facilities in Kano to boost clean energy, cut transport costs

The Federal Government has commissioned three gas infrastructure facilities in Kano State to expand access to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), promote cleaner energy, and reduce transportation costs.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, disclosed this on Tuesday during the commissioning of the facilities, saying the projects would improve gas distribution, support economic activities, and create employment opportunities.

The projects comprise a 300,000-standard cubic metres per day Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) distribution hub and retail station at Tamburawa, as well as a 21,000-standard cubic metres per day LNG daughter and retail station at Hotoro.

Ekpo explained that the Tamburawa hub was designed to provide LNG storage, regasification, and CNG distribution services, including the supply of gas to daughter stations.

He said the facilities would improve access to gas for motorists, commercial transport operators, and businesses across Kano and neighbouring communities.

According to him, the projects align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to transform Nigeria’s abundant gas resources into affordable and accessible energy for households, businesses, industries, and the transportation sector.

The minister described the commissioning as a transition from policy formulation to practical infrastructure development, noting that the facilities would deepen gas penetration, provide cleaner energy alternatives, and stimulate economic activities.

He commended the Executive Director of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), Mr. Oluwale Oladapo-Adama, for supporting qualified investors in accessing funds for critical gas infrastructure development.

Ekpo also praised the Managing Director of Rolling Energy Ltd., Mr. Mubarak Umar-Danbatta, for investing in the gas sector and contributing to the expansion of clean energy infrastructure in Kano.

He said the increasing number of refuelling stations reflected growing investments in Nigeria’s gas economy and would improve access to cleaner transportation fuel.

Ahmed noted that Kano occupied a strategic position in the country’s energy transition because of its large transport economy, commercial activities, and population of people who depend on affordable transportation for their livelihoods.

He stressed that vehicle conversion to CNG must go hand in hand with the development of accessible and reliable refuelling infrastructure.

“Conversion without refuelling infrastructure will not deliver the transition we want. The two must grow together,” he said.

The PCNGI chairman said collaboration among the Federal Government, Kano State Government, MDGIF, and private investors was essential to move CNG adoption from policy formulation to widespread implementation.

He added that the initiative would provide Nigerians with cheaper, cleaner, and safer transportation alternatives while strengthening the economy through the utilisation of domestic gas resources.

Ahmed congratulated Rolling Energy Ltd., MDGIF, the Kano State Government, and other stakeholders for their contributions to the successful completion of the projects.

Also speaking, the Kano State Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Gaddafi Shehu Sani, who represented Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, said the state government was ready to collaborate with investors and federal institutions to expand gas infrastructure.

He described Kano as a strategic commercial centre with a large population and extensive economic activities, noting that the growing adoption of CNG-powered vehicles had increased demand for more refuelling stations.

Sani observed that existing CNG stations were facing pressure from increasing demand, making additional investments necessary to accommodate transporters and other users.

He said Kano’s population, commercial activities, and connections with neighbouring states and countries in the West African sub-region presented significant opportunities for further investment in the gas sector.

The commissioner recalled that Rolling Energy had approached the state government about one to two years ago for the necessary permits and approvals to establish the facilities.

He expressed satisfaction that the projects had now become operational and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing the necessary support and approvals for individuals and companies willing to invest in infrastructure development.