THE federal government has commissioned over N2.2 billion primary healthcare clinic and road projects at Birninkudu and Buji local government areas in Jigawa state.

The projects which had been executed through the constituency projects under the member representatives representing Birninkudu/Buji, Engineer Magaji Da’u Aliyu includes upgrading and rehabilitations of Birninkudu township stadium, Nafara primary healthcare clinic and Gantsa to Giginya road.

Speaking shortly after commissioning of the projects, the member representatives, Honourable Magaji Da’u Aliyu said, the projects are parts of the numerous constituency projects executed in the constituency in various sectors of human lives.

Engineer Magaji Da’u Aliyu explained that the projects brought are parts of his campaign promises and he believed the people of the area will make best use of them and protect them for everlasting benefits.

The chairman house committee on power disclosed that the Gantsa to Giginya road is a 10km road linked over 14 communities with an access road executed at the sum of N1.8 billion.

“The upgrading and renovation of Birninkudu township Stadium cost over ₦250 Million and the construction of primary healthcare facility in Nafara village at the coast of over ₦300 million.

Speaking on behalf of the road project beneficiaries communities, Malam Ibrahim of Giginya village said, the access road will enable them to transport their farm produce to the market wich in return will improve their economy.

He noted that, the provision of this asphalt road will give them more access to healthcare services, facilities movement of goods and services which will boost social and economic in the area. ” In facts we are now unlocked and connected to the larger world” Giginya declared.

However the Nafara community has expressed their appreciation to Hon Magaji Da”u, described the new health facilities as a source for hope to tackle the high rate of child and material death in the area.

The community also called on Jigawa state government to as matter of public interest and inline with it’s public healthcare policy to post medical and other authiliary staffs for the immediate take- off of the facility.

While in Birninkudu youth had gathered at the stadium to celebrate the new enabling environment for sport development in the area which the renovation project brought about.