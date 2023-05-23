President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned six legacy projects, including 80 units of 2 and 3 bedroom lowcost housing projects, in Zamfara State.

The commissioning of the projects were performed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on behalf of Mr. President.

Speaking during the commissioning of the National Housing Programme at Kuraje Area in Bungudu Local Government Area, Mr. President explained that the housing project comprising 80 units of 2 and 3-bedroom low cost bungalows are for low income earners in the State.

He said that the housing project was undertaken by the outgoing administration in phases since 2016 for the good people of Zamfara State.

“With the support of the Zamfara State Government who provided the land, this place which was once unused land, amounting to no more than idle capital, has come alive and will now provide shelter for ordinary Nigerians.

“This is a good example of some of the developmental possibilities that Inter-Governmental collaboration can produce and I am optimistic that with the provision of more land, the Federal Government certainly can do more.

“Of course, the progressive ideals of our Government seeks to achieve one primary objective, which is to improve the human condition. This housing project has achieved that in many ways.”

In the same vein, the Minister commissioned SDGs projects at Federal Government Girls Collage (FGGC ), Gusau and the Primary Healthcare Centre at Unguwar Dallatu in Gusau Local Government Area, respectively.

In her remarks, the Minister thanked President Buhari for completing the renovation of the classrooms, Medical laboratories, students hostels and ICT Centre in her alma mater FGGC Gusau which was executed by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is indeed a laudable effort by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for delivering on his mandate and his selfless service to the people of Nigeria.

“It is with his support that you see all these developments in Zamfara State and l want to appreciate him for all the numerous interventions to the good people of Zamfara State.





“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will continue to ensure that these schools are supported adequately.

“Through the National Home Grown School Feeding Programmes, we will enable adequate and timely provision of food for primaries 1-3 Pupils which will enhance enrollment in primary schools.”

Speaking earlier, the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello described Umar Farouq as a worthy daughter of Zamfara when she paid homage to the royal father on arrival.

The Serkinan Gusau thanked the minister for ensuring that Zamfara state benefited from President Buhari’s change mandate which has seen the state develop most of its infrastructure during her tenure as Minister.

The Minister is also expected to commission the Federal Secretariat Complex as well as SDGs Projects at the Federal University Gusau, today Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023.

The Federal Secretariat Gusau, Zamfara State is located at Unguwan Dan Lawan, off Sokoto By-Pass Road, Gusau, and situated on 7.5 Hectares of land.

