The Federal Government has commissioned a 300KWp Solar PV pilot project in Kainji, Niger State.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said the project will primarily increase power generation capacity, lower electricity costs while also fostering enhanced collaboration between the main concessionaire, Mainstream Energy Solution and its Chinese partner, HEDC in the renewable energy field.

Adelabu, in a statement issued by his Media aide, Bolaji Tunji, stated that the power project comes with 675KWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), which is an integral part of the extension of 1G3 and 1G4 under the rehabilitation of the 1G9 in Kainji HPP project.

The Minister, who said efforts were progressing in achieving President Tinubu’s turnaround agenda on supply of reliable and quality power, noted that the Power Ministry’s objective is to meet power demand by ensuring improved distribution and transmission infrastructure to minimize technical and commercial losses, closing the metering gap and resolving theliquidity, power theft and vandalism challenges.

The Minister also said the destruction of some power towers around the country has been reported to the National SecurityAdviser (NSA) in order to strengthen security around the power infrastructure.

“It is of no use to expend so much energy in providing power facilities if the delivery channel is weak, that is why the Ministry is concentrating on improvement of the transmission and distribution capacity.”

On power theft and destruction of power infrastructure, Adelabu again emphasized the need for Nigerians and the different communities where the facilities are located to protect them.

“What is the essence of government and private companies expending resources on these power facilities while some elements within the society will deliberately move to destroy the facilities which are national assets.

“What we witnessed towards the end of 2023 was disheartening. Some of the power towers were brought down with loss of lives, in some cases, this is quite unfortunate. We should take it as a personal and collective responsibility to protect the infrastructure”.

He added that plans are also underway to wield the big stick on power theft through adequate legislation in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

Speaking earlier, Managing Director of Mainstream Energy Solution, Engineer Lamu Audu, said the project is in line with the National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency policy of the federal government which sets out the blueprint to increasing the country’s renewable energy development by 2030.

He said the pilot project is the beginning of Mainstream’s integration of Variable Renewable Energy into its core business, adding that the plan is at an advanced stage to build 450MWp and 150MWp Solar PV at Kainji and Jebba Hydro Power Plants (HPPs).

