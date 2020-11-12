FG commissions 150MVA 330/132KV Kumbotso transmission substation in Kano

The Federal Government (FG) has commissioned the 150MVA 330/132KV Kumbotso transmission substation in Kano State.

It said this is an effort to address the challenges of critical power infrastructure in the country.

The Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman at the commissioning, said this became imperative due to continuous demand and possible expansion of customer base in the kano metropolis.

“It became obvious that a new 150MVA 330/132KV capacity transformer needs to be installed to reinforce the power dispatch requirement and accommodate the high power distribution demand,” he said.

He maintained that the Federal Government was already achieving a robust improvement in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution through its different intervention programs.

“We hope that the people of Kano and environs would witness improved and steady power supply.

“Let me also call on the Transmission Company of Nigeria to expedite action on all the ongoing projects under the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion program in different parts of the country,” he added.

