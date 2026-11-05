FG commissions 1.6MW hybrid mini-grid in Nasarawa

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commissioned a 1.6-megawatt solar hybrid mini-grid to serve the Federal University Lafia in Nasarawa, saving the university thirty million naira (N30,000,000) monthly in electricity expenses.

The hybrid power plant consists of an approximately 1.6 MW photovoltaic (PV) solar park configured with a Power Conditioning System (PCS) and an Energy Storage System (ESS) to ensure power reliability, peak shaving, and the supply of critical loads during non-solar hours.

During the commissioning of the project under the Rural Electrification Agency’s (REA) Energising Education Programme (EEP) in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule expressed his gratitude to the President for supporting the university, thereby alleviating the financial burden on the state.

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“I believe we should build as many mini-grids as possible. This represents the future of Nigeria’s electrification. To reach those without access, we can focus on mini-grids,” the Governor stated.

“This is a practical solution to our challenges. I appreciate that we have a practical President and a committed Minister addressing these issues directly,” he added.

Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to electricity. Reflecting on the results of the three-month test run of the facility, he noted that the government’s ambition is for Federal University Lafia and other universities involved in the Energising Education Programme (EEP) to enjoy uninterrupted electricity, with hopes that other Nigerians will soon benefit similarly.

The Minister emphasized that the federal government’s investments in infrastructure that facilitate education, work, and economic potential are central to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Under his leadership, investment in electricity is directed toward services and productive activities that enhance people’s lives. This commitment translates into better conditions for education and a stronger foundation for the aspirations of our youth,” he said.

Abba Aliyu, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), highlighted that the federal government is moving beyond fragmented efforts to implement coordinated and scalable electrification programs.

He praised Governor Sule for being a leader in renewable energy adoption and acknowledged the support of funding and development partners, particularly the African Development Bank (AfDB), for piloting the Energising Education Programme (EEP).

Aliyu revealed that the agency has financed the completion of 22 mini-grid projects in Nasarawa and announced that another 37 mini-grid projects will be developed soon.

Raimat Abdullahi, a 300-level student, remarked that stable electricity has enabled her to study for longer periods. Aliyu noted that this underscores the significant impact reliable power has on preventing educational interruptions.

He stated, “Electricity is about eliminating challenges we cannot yet imagine. It is not just about electrifying a university; it is about connecting an entire generation of Nigerians to a world full of opportunities.”

“What we are commissioning is an investment in technology and a competitive ecosystem. Universities are engines for building our future.”

“We are developing an interconnected ecosystem of electricity. Our strategy recognizes that delivering electricity can unlock the most substantial socio-economic value across various regions of the country.”

“Our ambition is to foster a renewable economy through the electrification of Nigeria,” Aliyu declared.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Professor Mohammed Isa Kida noted that the university has experienced uninterrupted power supply since the test run began. He described the intervention as a strategic initiative that will significantly enhance the university’s capacity to fulfill its mission, benefiting over 30,000 students and staff members.

He highlighted that the project is expected to improve digital and technological service delivery and bolster practical training opportunities in renewable energy.

Professor Kida also praised the inclusion of training for women in STEM alongside the project and assured that the university is dedicated to maintaining the facilities to maximize their long-term benefits.