FG commences disbursement of N50,000 to most vulnerable citizens — Doro

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro has commenced the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) scheme.

According to a statement issued by the Minister, the Presidential initiative which was carried out on behalf of Federal Government, was aimed at providing the sum of N50,000 as immediate financial relief to the most vulnerable Nigerians.

He said: “On behalf of the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction (FMHAPR) today, 30th October 2026 announces the commencement of the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), a Presidential initiative to provide immediate financial relief to the most vulnerable Nigerians.

“Global food inflation and the high cost of essential goods continue to place real pressure on households across the country.

“In response, NERSI introduces a shock-responsive cash transfer programme that will provide basic relief to millions of vulnerable households and help them stabilise in the short term.

“Under this intervention, eligible beneficiaries will receive ₦50,000 monthly, providing direct assistance to help meet essential needs and ease the burden of living costs.

“The initiative will be reviewed regularly in light of changes in the cost of living, and beneficiaries will be notified directly before any change.”

To ensure funds are delivered securely, quickly and transparently, he assured that the “Ministry is working with licensed digital financial service providers.

“Beneficiaries will receive an SMS from one of these providers asking for their consent. This message is genuine. Once consent is given, payment is made directly to the beneficiary’s account/mobile wallet.

“NERSI complements the Federal Government’s existing social protection and economic support programmes.

“It reflects our commitment to providing immediate relief while building household resilience and economic stability, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“We recognise the challenges many Nigerians are facing. The Ministry is committed to delivering this intervention with dignity, transparency and accountability,” the Minister said.

He however warned that: “Beneficiaries are not required to apply, pay any fee or register through any agent to receive support.

“Never share your PIN or BVN with anyone. If you are unsure about any message, or anyone asks you for money, call the official NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222

“Further information and official programme updates are available on the Ministry’s website