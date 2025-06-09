FG-CIFCFIN synergy crucial to winning the war against corruption —Kayode

Co-Chairman of National Insurance Commission/Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NAICOM/NCAA) Joint Technical Committee on Aviation Insurance, Pastor Folorunso Kayode, in this interview with KEHINDE AKINTOLA, proffers solutions to the hydra-headed corruption in the management of public funds, and other sundry issues. He spoke with our Correspondent shortly after his induction as Fellow, Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN), during the Institute’s 12th Direct Membership graduation and awards of Fellowship at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abuja. Excerpts:

IN what ways can Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria contribute to the anti-graft campaign under the present administration?

I see this Institute as a highly professional and deeply committed organisation dedicated to combating crime through forensic and fraud investigation in Nigeria. The advancement of forensic science is a welcome development, particularly in a country where irregularities in management and disbursement of approved funds have long hindered progress. These systemic issues have contributed significantly to our developmental challenges. While Nigeria has faced setbacks, I believe that with rigorous forensic and fraud investigations, coupled with the transparent and effective utilisation of allocated funds, we can begin to chart a new path forward. The negative impacts of economic mismanagement are being felt across all levels of society. However, the work of this Forensic Institute gives hope, that with sustained efforts and accountability, we can root out fraud and corruption and usher in meaningful change for our nation.

What were your main takeaways from the training of the Institute?

My key takeaways from the training include a deeper understanding of the role of expert witnesses and the procedures governing expert testimony in judicial and quasi-judicial proceedings. I also gained valuable insights into proactive strategies for combating crime, even in the absence of a complaint, victim, or witness. Additionally, the training provided high-level knowledge on intelligence-led investigations, further broadening my perspective on modern investigative approaches.

What aspects of your career are expected to be most strengthened or enhanced by the award of this Fellowship?

I believe my selection as a Fellow of CIFCFIN marks the culmination of years of dedicated service at the intersection of regulatory oversight, forensic accountability, and financial governance, particularly within the aviation sector. As Assistant General Manager at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Co-Chairman of the NAICOM/NCAA Joint Technical Committee on Aviation Insurance, among other key roles, this Fellowship enhances my capacity to lead with integrity, apply forensic standards in complex regulatory settings, and promote financial transparency in the aviation industry. It not only affirms the professional expertise I have developed but also provides a broader platform and network to drive systemic reforms, support anti-corruption initiatives, and advocates accountability at both national and sectoral levels.

In what ways do you think the Institute can help to address challenges of Nigeria’s debt burden?

I strongly believe that the involvement of more forensic experts across all levels of government – Federal, State, and Local Governments will lead to meaningful improvements. Their expertise will not only help trace areas where public funds have been misappropriated but also support the recovery of such funds. This, in turn, can play a critical role in addressing Nigeria’s growing debt burden and enhancing financial accountability across board.

How do you think the Federal, State and Local Governments can benefit from partnering with CIFCFIN in rooting out corruption in Nigeria?

The Nigerian government should partner with CIFCFIN in the fight against corruption because it cannot tackle this challenge alone. While the Federal Government has established several anti-corruption agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), among others, corruption remains deeply entrenched despite the commendable efforts and tangible gains made by these institutions. Governance in Nigeria continues to be plagued by systemic corruption, a major factor behind the country’s slow pace of development since independence in 1960. Despite repeated budgetary allocations, the country still lacks stable electricity, clean water, quality healthcare accessible to all, good roads, and other basic infrastructure.

Clearly, if the root of the problem lies largely within government structures, it cannot be fully eradicated by government efforts alone. This is why it is imperative for the government to collaborate with independent professional bodies such as CIFCFIN. As an institution with national reach and a mandate grounded in forensic investigation and financial accountability, CIFCFIN offers a credible and capable partner in the war against corruption. The government at all levels and even the private sector should engage and support CIFCFIN’s operations. With such collaboration, there is genuine hope for meaningful change and a more accountable future for Nigeria.

What new initiative do you think CIFCFIN is bringing to the table to eradicate corruption in Nigeria?

CIFCFIN is an innovative institution leading the charge in forensic investigation, accounting, and auditing. Its approach goes beyond surface-level inquiries, delving into the very root and origin of corrupt practices. Forensic science is not limited to Nigeria; it is a globally recognized and adopted tool used by governments to uncover complex crimes. The strength of forensic practice lies in its evidential, fact-based, and verifiable methodology. It remains the most reliable means of investigating frauds, with evidence that is admissible and credible in courts of law. Eyewitness accounts and investigation reports produced through forensic methods are not only authentic but also carry professional accountability since forensic experts are bound by strict ethical and professional standards, knowing that their licenses and reputations are on the line. Forensics serves as the final arbiter in dark, confusing, or complex cases where clarity is needed. The deliberate, scientific rigor it brings to fraud investigation represents a transformative and innovative step toward eradicating corruption in Nigeria. The Nigerian government would do well to actively engage and partner with CIFCFIN, as such collaboration is essential in the ongoing fight to restore accountability and transparency across all sectors.

