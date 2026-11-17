The Federal Government, as part of efforts to boost power generation in the country, is set to partner with some Chinese companies to generate about 3,000 megawatts of electricity through the Mambila Hydropower Project.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, said President Bola Tinubu has given directives to northern state governors to be involved in the project, which is expected to be financed by China Exim Bank in partnership with Sinohydro.

Tegbe said the move was aimed at providing stable electricity in the next three to five years, while expressing hope that the ongoing investments and reforms in the power sector will be sustained, adding that it was also part of the government’s efforts to upscale electricity generation, expand transmission infrastructure, and improve power supply throughout the country.

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The minister added that plans are on to raise Nigeria’s power generation capacity to about 20,000 megawatts, revealing that several projects are ongoing to make this a reality.

Tegbe also stated that while plans are on to develop small hydropower projects across the country, the President has given approval to develop 21 dams along the proposed Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway to add to megawatts of electricity to be generated and add value to the economy.

He said, “These initiatives are expected to broaden Nigeria’s generation options and create opportunities for additional electricity supply to support economic activities across different regions.”