The federal government has charged comptrollers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) with the need to proactively enhance service delivery in line with the renewed hope agenda of the current administration to change the narrative.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the call in Abuja during a meeting with top-rank officers of the service, including the Comptroller General, the Deputy Comptrollers General, Assistant Comptrollers General, and Comptrollers, a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the minister, Alao Babatunde, said on Wednesday.

Tunji-Ojo pleaded with the personnel to cooperate in redesigning and re-engineering the Service.

According to the minister, there was an urgent need to critically expand the coast to improve the service and stimulate a departure from the old ways.

“We want to write a new script—a script that is based on a sweet experience for the people of Nigeria. Let generations yet unborn come and read the tales in the chronicles of time that there was a time when NIS was downwards, and God brought a Moses supported by Aarons like you to take it up to the next level.”

Speaking on the Service beyond passport production, the Minister further charged officers to help the Service take its place of pride by adequately carrying out its mandate as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“As your minister, it is an unusual business. We have bigger responsibilities beyond passport processing, and we must deliver. There is a lot of ground to cover, and I believe we have the best capacity for our officers.

“Your job is massive and beyond a passport. You’re our ambassadors, and as such, there is more to be done in areas of investigation and compliance because you’re our border police. It is no longer acceptable to just process passports. You must take pride in your place in the community of agencies.”

On commitment on the part of the government, the minister assured the service of an upward improvement of welfare packages as well as adequate investment in capacity development to reform the service.

“We are already working with necessary government agencies to look at how your salaries can be on par with those of other sister agencies in line with the law.

People need to be assured of the future. People must be encouraged, knowing full well that a good life lies ahead even after service.

“You cannot give what you don’t have. In the new dispensation, we will ensure we move from an era of career stagnation to an era of promotions on merit. And, where we need to create more portfolios, we will expand the coast to accommodate more officers.

“We must back our talks with actions. If any comptroller does not join the progressive train, such an officer should voluntarily exit the system before we take action.”.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Mrs. Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola, in her remark, appreciated the kind gesture of the Minister and his innovative approach to solving challenges confronting the service.

“I want to say thank you to the honourable minister. As a service, we assure you of our loyalty and commitment to lead the progressive call you have charged us with.

“We will not let you down. We will not let the country down. We will not let the president down. Be assured that our men will key into all your innovative reforms, and will not compromise the system,” she said.

The meeting was attended by top management officers and directors of the Ministry, including the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Peter Egbodo.