FG charges NIPSS alumni on cooperation to enhance labour administration

The Federal Government has called on the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies to cooperate with government in articulating strategies for an improved labour administration in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom S. Daju, made the call in Abuja, when she received the executives of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Abuja Chapter, led by its chairman, Dr Omobolanle Olowu.

She enjoined members of the Association to apply their considerable expertise and experience in strategic policy formulation, planning and implementation, in coming up with strategies to enhance labour administration.

Daju said that as the alumni of NIPSS, an institution that moulds policy strategists and contributes to the national policy process, AANI could work together with government on policies and strategies to enhance labour administration in the country.

The Permanent Secretary encouraged the Association to partner with the Ministry in articulating strategies to effectively deliver on its mandates, particularly in maintaining industrial harmony, as well as creating jobs and generating employment, especially for the youths.

She encouraged them to always work towards the realisation of the motto of NIPSS, “Towards a better society,” adding that “we are here to work towards a better society for Nigerians, for all of us.”

Earlier, Chairman, AANI, Abuja Chapter, Dr Omobolanle Olowu, had pledged the support and cooperation of the Association to the Federal Government in whichever capacity.

She disclosed that though many members were retired or nearing the age of retirement, they would love to still contribute towards a better Nigerian society.

Olowu expressed the willingness of AANI to place at the disposal of the Ministry its abundant human resources to complement the activities of the Ministry.

The Chairman also sought the support of the Ministry in the numerous activities of AANI, Abuja Chapter, especially humanitarian ones such as visiting Motherless Babies Homes, general hospitals and correctional centres where they offer care to inmates, among other assistance.

On behalf of AANI, Abuja Chapter, Olowu congratulated Daju on her appointment as the Permanent Secretary, Labour and Employment and presented her with a plaque as a token of the honour in which the Association holds her.