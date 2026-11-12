FG charges civil servants on quality, citizen-centred service delivery

The Federal Government has charged civil servants to prioritise quality, efficiency and citizen satisfaction in the discharge of their duties to ensure improved public service delivery.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mr Olumuyiwa Enitan Abel, gave the charge on Thursday in Abuja while declaring open the 2026 Customer Service Week of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), according to a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Eno Olotu.

Abel, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, Dr Danjuma Usman Kalba, said civil servants must embrace a culture of excellence by consistently going the extra mile to provide responsive and citizen-centred services.

He said the theme of the week, “The Extra Mile,” was a call on public servants to move beyond routine administrative processes and focus on creating value and positive experiences for citizens.

The HCSF stressed that effective customer service was not limited to processing official memos, responding to enquiries or completing assigned tasks, but also required empathy, professionalism, responsiveness and commitment to meaningful outcomes.

He urged civil servants to uphold the core values of accountability, meritocracy, professionalism, loyalty and efficiency, noting that these principles must be reflected in their daily conduct, decisions and interactions with members of the public.

Abel said the commitment to excellence in service delivery was central to the ongoing transformation of the Federal Civil Service under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2026–2030, which builds on the achievements of the 2021–2025 plan.

Earlier, the Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department, Mrs Gimbiya Illiyasu, called on participants to identify practical ways of improving service delivery and sustain the spirit of going the extra mile beyond the Customer Service Week.

She noted that excellent customer service was a collective responsibility, urging all departments and units to work together to provide timely, efficient and quality services to Nigerians.

The event also featured a group discussion on “Understanding Citizens’ Expectations and Improving Service Delivery,” during which participants examined strategies for bridging the gap between citizens’ expectations and actual service outcomes.

Permanent Secretaries, directors, heads of departments and units, as well as other staff of the OHCSF, attended the event.