FG charged to hand over tertiary institutions to state governments

A United States-based philanthropist, Peter Isola, has donated a professorial suite worth millions of naira to the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) with an appeal to the Federal Government to hand over tertiary institutions to state governments for effective management.

Ishola, who made the appeal recently during the inauguration of the project at the Ikire campus of the university further advised the Federal Government to, without further delay, return some of the tertiary institutions in the country to the states and allow them to fix their tuition, among other things.

“This move is necessary because the Federal Government seems not to have the wherewithal to resolve lingering crises in the education sector,” he explained.

Isola, however, expressed displeasure over the acclaimed educational advancement in the country; which he rather described as retrogression.

While stating that, “it is sad that the Federal Government has refused to provide necessary facilities that could add value to the university system,” he maintained that, “the only solution to end the issues dogging the education sector and enhance its development, is to return tertiary institutions to the state governments.”

In his remarks, the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Clement Adebooye, appreciated the donor for the gesture.

He, however, charged other philanthropists in the country to emulate the donor and contribute their own quotas to the development of the society.

Also speaking, the pro-chancellor and chairman of the Council, UNIOSUN, Mallam Yusuf Alli (SAN), applauded the donor and charged the university management to make judicious use of the facility to achieve its aim.

Alli, who appreciated God for sparing his life till the day of the commissioning of the project, hinted that he was among those who laid the foundation of the suite in July, 2022 and appreciated the donor for delivering it within six months as promised.