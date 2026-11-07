FG cancels NTI’s 2026 NCE, degree admissions over regulatory breaches

The Federal Government has cancelled all admissions into the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna’s National Certificate in Education (NCE) and degree programmes for the 2026 academic session over alleged regulatory breaches.

The Federal Ministry of Education also directed the institute to discontinue all university affiliations and degree-awarding arrangements, warning prospective students, parents and the general public against seeking admission into the affected programmes.

The ministry, said NTI was not authorised to award NCE and university degrees, adding that no further admissions into the programmes, whether full-time, part-time or through its Distance Learning Studies (DLS), would be permitted.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Folasade Boriowo, which attributed the decision to violations of the Ministerial Operational Guidelines issued on September 12, 2025.

According to the ministry, admissions into NCE programmes must comply with the requirements of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and accreditation standards of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

It also directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to notify affected universities and ensure compliance with the order terminating NTI’s degree-awarding arrangements.

Boriowo, however, explained to protect students already enrolled in the affected programmes, the ministry said the NCCE would conduct comprehensive accreditation of existing NCE II–IV Distance Learning programmes and study centres across the six geopolitical zones.

She added that eligible students would be allowed to complete their programmes, subject to accreditation outcomes and other regulatory requirements.

The ministry clarified that NTI’s statutory mandate remained focused on teacher training, retraining, in-service development and continuous professional development.

According to the statement, the mandate included pedagogical capacity-building and the three-to-six-month Special Abridged Programme designed for serving teachers with non-education degrees to acquire the professional competencies required for registration with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The ministry said the intervention was aimed at protecting students, maintaining academic standards and preventing prospective applicants from enrolling in unapproved programmes.

It consequently urged members of the public to verify the accreditation and admission status of programmes through relevant regulatory authorities and official government channels before applying or making payments.