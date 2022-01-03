FG can change security trajectory within 17 months ― Fayemi

Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Sunday expressed optimism that Nigeria can change the security trajectory within 17 months.

Governor Fayemi who stated this during an interview session monitored on Arise TV, also dismissed insinuation that the State Governors influenced President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to withhold assent to the Electoral Act Amendment bill, 2021.

While urging National Assembly members to fast-track the amendment the concerns raised on the direct primary clauses, the NGF Chairman expressed optimism that Mr President will sign the bill into law.

“Well, there is something called the order of battle which in itself is your security architecture, if we are determined that we want to go after these people without minding too much attachment to human rights issues that may come up by the international community.

“These people are not ghosts, the bandits, we know where they are. We can neutralise them and then begin to have the opportunity. It may not be completely finished under this government, but you can begin to do that part of things under this administration. Neutralise all these elements that are responsible for the chaos that they have thrown our country into.

“Unless we have some people who within the institutions are benefitting from the war economy. There is no question that they know what to do. We can fix this in 17 months,” he posited.

On the Electoral Act Amendment bill, Governor Fayemi who noted that the President is committed to leaving a legacy of having an improved electoral system than he met it, argued that the issue bordering electronic transmission of election results was not tampered with

He said: “Debunk the issue of governors, the President has the mind of his own. Governors may have their views just as National Assembly members have theirs about it. I think what is important is President Buhari’s commitment to the democratisation process.

“If National Assembly addresses the issue raised by President Buhari, I believe he will sign it. But they should do it quickly so that there will be no time lag in that process.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!