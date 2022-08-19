FG brainstorm with stakeholders to achieve knowledge-based innovation economy

The federal ministry of science, technology and innovation has brainstormed with stakeholders in the science, technology and innovation sector to fashion out a strategic approach for critical activities geared toward achieving the ministry’s goal of moving Nigeria from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation.

The minister of science, technology and innovation, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora at the ministerial retreat themed: “Science, Technology and Innovation: Role of Government” said it is a matter of common knowledge that countries which have made giant strides in sustainable economic development owe such a feat to heavy investments in STI, which guarantees continuous productivity growth and potential for inclusive and sustainable industrial development and revolution.

Mamora said: “We will be reflecting on the ministry’s journey so far in order to adopt emerging trends in the application of STI apparatus in achieving the mandate of the ministry as well as tackling common challenges encountered in the implementation of STI policies in Nigeria.

“This is premised on the re-positioning and strengthening efforts embarked upon by the ministry and also in its re-naming from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST) to Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2021.”

Speaking further, Mamora said, this will no doubt address the problem of innovation as the missing link in the statutory responsibility of the ministry, which requires that government drive the innovation agenda through rebranding exercise that would in turn promote productivity, as well as an increase in socio-economic growth and national development.

Similarly, the chairman of the house committee on science research institutes, Hon Olawale Akinremi, said that the house committee on science research institutes is a recent creation of the House of Representatives to enable the research institutes to deliver on their mandates more efficiently.

“These institutes are being funded by the government and so they have to be on their toes at all times. I am aware that the FMSTI has seventeen (17) such research institutes under its supervision.

“The need for the commercialisation of the various R&D products of these institutes cannot be overemphasised. It is high time we take research and development seriously not to only be on the shelves of the institutes as archive products but to engage would-be investors that will commercialise them.

Akinremi, therefore, calls on all stakeholders in the STI sector to collaborate in ensuring that the country takes its R&D outputs from the laboratory to the market and larger market.