The Federal Government has facilitated the provision of solar-powered water supply facilities and installation of solar streetlights in several communities across the Jigawa North-East Senatorial District as part of constituency projects initiated by Senator Ahmad Abdulhamid Malam-Madori.

The projects, which are at various stages of completion, with several already completed and put into operation, are aimed at improving access to potable water, enhancing security and promoting community development.

This was contained in a statement issued by the senator’s media aide, Mr Iyanheart Muhammad, who said the interventions were being implemented across communities in the district.

According to him, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is supporting the provision of potable water to about 20 communities across eight local government areas in the senatorial district.

Muhammad said the senator had facilitated the construction of water storage facilities in Marma, Gamji and Baredi communities in Kiri Kasamma Local Government Area, among other locations.

He said the initiative was part of ongoing efforts to address water supply challenges and improve residents’ living conditions.

In Birniwa Local Government Area, the statement listed 14 water supply projects and rehabilitation interventions facilitated by the senator.

They include the construction of solar-powered motorised boreholes in Matara, Kazura Ward; Kasarwa, Batu Ward; Kishinde, Diginsa Ward; Domara, Matamu Ward; Inki Bulwa, Kazura Ward; Sunburtu; Diginsa; Rigar Badaru and Cilaro.

Other interventions include the rehabilitation of water supply facilities in Nguwa, Kazura, Kachallari and Kanya, as well as the water supply scheme at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Birniwa.

The media aide said the projects were designed to improve access to clean and safe drinking water, reduce the difficulties residents face in obtaining water and support better sanitation and public health.

He added that the senator was also facilitating the installation of solar-powered streetlights to improve security and nighttime visibility in communities across the district.

According to the statement, 100 solar streetlights are being installed in 10 communities across Auyo and Kiri Kasamma Local Government Areas, with each beneficiary community receiving 10 streetlights.

In Auyo Local Government Area, the beneficiary communities are Kigin-Ayama, Guyu-Unik, Zabaro-Auyo and Ayan-Ayan wards.

In Kiri Kasamma Local Government Area, the communities include Mattafari in Gayin Ward, Fandum-Fandum, Baturiya, Barmaguwa, Turabu and Likori in Doleri Ward.

Muhammad said the streetlight project was intended to improve visibility at night, strengthen community safety and provide a more secure environment for residents.

He said the water and streetlight projects formed part of the senator’s constituency interventions aimed at addressing essential infrastructure needs and improving the welfare of people across the Jigawa North-East Senatorial District.