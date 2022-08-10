FG bemoans mass exodus of health professionals from Nigeria

THE Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Adeleke Mamora, has said that the mass exodus of medical personnel particularly medical doctors, to foreign countries must stop.

Mamora stated this when a delegation of the Nigeria Medical Association (MNA) led by its president, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, paid a visit to him in his office in Abuja.

The minister said that government would do everything necessary to stem mass exodus of medical personnel, especially doctors in the country.

Mamora further said that government would look into conditions of service of health workers in respect to their working tools and remuneration so as to encourage health workers, particularly doctors, in their profession.

He promised to defend the interest of doctors and health workers because of their importance to humanity.

He enjoined members of the association to maintain high level of integrity and conduct in line with their oath of profession.

The minister added that Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will always collaborate with the association in scientific matters and appreciated the association for its visit.

Earlier, the President of Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, said the body came to felicitate with the minister on his new appointment.

He also requested the minister to discuss some of the association’s challenges such as condition of service, working tools and remuneration in Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on its behalf.

