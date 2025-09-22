FG begins verification of disputed oil, gas fields, wells in Niger Delta

The Federal Government has commenced the verification of disputed and newly drilled crude oil and gas fields and wells in the Niger Delta region.

Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr Mohammed Shehu, disclosed this on Monday in Asaba while addressing newsmen.

He said the initiative was designed to ensure that all oil and gas-producing states receive their rightful share of resources.

Shehu explained that the exercise is in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), citing Paragraph 32(a), Part I of the Third Schedule. He added that it followed petitions from governors of Anambra, Delta, Imo, Edo, Ondo and Rivers states on ownership and boundary disputes over crude oil and gas assets.

According to him, the exercise will be carried out by an Inter-Agency Technical Committee (IATC) made up of RMAFC, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF) and the National Boundary Commission (NBC).

“We announce the inauguration of the IATC and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to accurately identify the locations of crude oil and gas fields and wells within the disputed areas and the newly drilled crude oil and gas wells,” he said.

Shehu noted that key disputes include ownership of the Aneize oil field within OML 143, as well as the Eyine and Ameshi fields. He said the team would also verify the coordinates of newly drilled oil and gas wells in Delta and other states from 2017 to date.

He explained that the process will rely on geospatial data provided by NUPRC, which will be validated and plotted in the presence of state surveyor-generals. The goal, he said, is to ensure fairness, transparency, and accurate allocation of oil revenues, particularly the 13 per cent derivation fund.

“This initiative is essential to ensure that every oil and gas-producing state receives its rightful share of the resources to reduce tension and safeguard the integrity of the federation account,” Shehu stated.

He described the exercise as a proactive step by the Federal Government to resolve long-standing disputes and create a more stable environment for exploration and development in the Niger Delta.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE