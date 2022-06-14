FG begins preparations to host UNWTO global conference on tourism, culture

Preparations to host the 1st United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) global conference on ‘Linking Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industries in Nigeria, is on top gear as the Federal Government, on Tuesday, inaugurated a planning committee to that effect.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, said Nigeria was given the hosting right for this inaugural edition of the Global Conference during the 64th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Africa in Cape Verde in 2021.

He said the granting of the hosting right for the Global Conference to Nigeria is a clear demonstration of the confidence of the UNWTO and its member states in Nigeria’s capacity to deliver.

The Minister said the hosting of the Conference will provide Nigeria with the opportunity to showcase its tourism, culture and creative assets, and project the country’s image as a safe and desirable destination for leisure and business.

Other benefits according to him are that the conference will consolidate Nigeria’s relationship with the UNWTO and its member states, highlight the restart of travel and tourism in a safe and seamless manner after the unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in a near-collapse of the sector.

“Interact and exchange ideas and best practices with key industry players, generate foreign exchange and create direct and indirect jobs, and create opportunities for training of public and private sector tourism officials,” he added.

The Minister revealed that the global conference will be held at the National Theatre, which he said is currently undergoing massive refurbishment for the first time since it was commissioned some 46 years ago.

Mohammed further stated that the conference has its objectives which include “gathering of top-notch panelists and stakeholders to discuss the linkages between tourism, culture and the creative industries.

“Networking opportunities for key industry players, practitioners as well as public and private sector policymakers to debate contemporary and future issues as well as exchange ideas, best practices and information relating to tourism, culture and the creative industries.





“Promotion of innovative policies to harness the symbiotic potential of cultural tourism and the creative industries.

“Identification of investment avenues and mobilization of human and financial resources to boost recovery.

Identification of capacity-building gaps of the sectors, product development, marketing and digitalization.”

He, therefore, said “today’s inauguration of the Planning Committee kickstarts our preparation for the global conference.

“The task ahead of us is enormous, but with the quality of membership of the Planning Committee, I am positive that Nigeria will once again prove its ability to successfully organize an event of this magnitude.

“During his recent visit to the headquarters of the UNWTO in Madrid, Spain, President Muhammadu Buhari promised that Nigeria will host a world-class conference, and assured all participants of a safe and secure environment as well as adequate facilities. We must live up to that billing.

Members of the Planning Committee are “Minister, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture (FMIC) – Chairman, Permanent Secretary – FMIC, Deputy Chair, Representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Representative of Lagos State, Representative of Bankers’ Committee, Representative of Cappa & D’Alberto, Abike Dabiri Erewa – Executive Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Ambassador Demola Seriki – Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain.

Ambassador Nasir Aminu – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Segun Adeyemi – Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Williams Adeleye – Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Photographer to Mr President, Dr Mufutau Kayode – DFA, FMIC, Mr Friday Anumba – NTDC.

Others are Dr Taiwo Famigbiyele – NIHOTOUR, Mr Sam Agbi – NCAC, Mr Yanusa Mohammed – National Theatre, Mrs Florence Ogar-Moddey – Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Karim Idris – Nigerian Immigration Service, Alli Baba, Mrs Ronke Kuye – SANEF, Mrs Ngozi Nzoka – NESG, Ms Dorothy Duruaku – Deputy Director Overseeing International Tourism Promotion and Cooperation, FMIC, Mrs Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu – Deputy Director Overseeing Entertainment and Creative Services, FMIC.

