FG begins inspection of worship, places, others for licensing, expatriate quota

By Clement Idoko - Abuja
The Federal Government has concluded plans to commence the inspection of organizations for the grant of additional slots of Expatriate Quota facilities, renewal of Expatriate Quota Positions, as well as inspection of Places of Worship for the issuance of Licences to conduct Statutory Marriages and renewal of existing marriages.

This came as the Government has announced that new guidelines on the administration of the Expatriate Quota have been approved.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, and Principal Registrar of Marriage in Nigeria, Dr Shuaib Belgore made the disclosure in a Public Notice titled “Public Notice for Organizations and Public Places of Worship: Commencement of inspection for the grant and renewal of Expatriate Quota Facilities and Licensing/Renewal of Public Places of Worship for the conduct of Statutory Marriages”

(Marriage Act 2004; CAP.M6, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004).

Director, Press, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams in a statement on Thursday said the notice also stated that these inspection exercises and services attract payment of fees that are mandatory for organizations and public places of worship who do apply for such services.

According to him, “this is pursuant to the Second Schedule of the Marriage Act, Cap 6, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the approved Legal Notices vide Federal Government Official Gazette Nos. 55, 56, 59, 60, 61 & 62, Volume 108 of 2021.

He added that in line with this schedule, the Ministry of Interior through its Citizenship and Business Department will henceforth be carrying out inspection exercises in organisations for the grant of additional slots of Expatriate Quota facilities, Renewal of Expatriate Quota positions as well as the inspection of places of worship for issuance of Licences to conduct statutory Marriages and renewal of existing Licences.

