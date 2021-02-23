FG begins implementation of €400,000 livestock transformation plan in four states

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
FG begins implementation, Army lacks power to investigate crime – Court …Awards N15m damages against Army, Police Sunday Ejike – Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday held that the Nigerian Army has no power to arrest, detain and investigate crimes. Justice Taiwo Taiwo, while delivering judgment in a fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by Miss Grace Anita Paul against the Chief of Army Staff, the Nigeria Army, Inspector General of Police and the Nigerian Police Force held that the Nigerian Army would be usurping the fun by delving into arrest, investigation and arrest over crime allegation. Miss Paul had, in her suit alleged that officers of the Nigerian Army invaded her residence and abducted her to Mambilla Barracks in Abuja on October 24th 2019 where she was subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment. She said she was kept in a guardroom with other male inmates and later transferred to the SARS where she was kept for more than two months without charge or trial. Justice Taiwo, in his judgment held that the Nigerian Army lacks the power to arrest, investigate and hold in custody anyone who is not subject to the Armed Forces Act or any other military law. While dismissing the objections of counsel to the Nigerian Army, A.A. Mohammed (SAN), the Judge held that the Military should not usurp the powers of the Nigerian Police under Sections 4 and 84 of the Police Act which empowers the Police to detect and investigate crime. Counsel to the applicant, Akpomiemie Akpomiemie had argued that the Military lacks the power under Section 217 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to arrest, detain and investigate anyone not subject to Military law. Akpomiemie also argued that the detention of the Applicant by the defunct SARS of the Nigeria Police is illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional. Justice Taiwo held that for democracy to thrive, all agencies of government should act within the law and awarded damages of N5 million against the 1st and 2nd Respondents (The chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian Army) and N10 million against the Inspector General of Police and the Nigerian Police Force sued as 3rd and 4th Respondent respectfully. The Judge also made an order of perpetual Injunction restraining the Nigeria Army and the Nigeria Police from further violation of the rights of the applicant. The court also ordered the Police to return all her seized items within seven days., Buhari pledges support for Lagos, Buhari flags off Kano-Maradi non-career ambassador-designates, Buhari hails China-Nigeria relations, Buhari to perform groundbreaking, African Union may be irrelevant, Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline, graduates for extension service, Buhari okays Fikpo’s nomination, Appraising Buhari hails Niger Republic, Buhari cancels Christmas homage, Buhari pledges Nigeria’s support, Security challenges facing Nigeria

The Federal Government has commenced the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) as it kicks off the pilot project in Nasarawa.

President Muhammadu Buhari had secured a €400,000 grant from the Netherlands during his visit to the country, to implement this project in four states in Nigeria which includes Nasarawa, Adamawa, Plateau and Gombe.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture, Dr Andrew Kwasari, who was in Nasarawa State in preparation for the pilot project said his aim of visiting was to “review in particular the project appraisal document for the start-up site and ensure that the State team is clear on the roles and responsibilities of Nasarawa State Senior Management Team of the State Livestock Transformation Office and the Project Office.”

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the Project for Agricultural Coordination and Planning (PACE) after the visit, said “on the back of the MoU signed during the State visit of Mr President to the Netherlands, the Dutch Investment Agency (RVO) approved a grant of about 400,000 Euros to cover 50% cost of the pilot start-up of NLTP model in Nasarawa State for 30 pastoralist households with a start date of March 2021.

“Cownexxion (the lead consultant in this bilateral collaboration, leading the Dutch Consortium; the Holland Dairy House Group) will serve as a technical partner for the implementation of the NLTP pilot ranches in 4 states: Nasarawa, Adamawa, Plateau and Gombe.

“In each of these states, a pilot farm, which will also serve as a training centre, will be developed. Cownexxion, is a leading Dutch consultancy focused on dairy farming. It has carried out projects in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The Company is experienced in improving the technical and economic performance of dairy farming systems.

In his response, the Deputy Governor of Nassarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, said “we are quite enthusiastic about this program starting in Nasarawa State. We feel it is a great honour that Nasarawa State was picked to pilot this project. We as a State have resolved not only to be in charge but also in control.

“We want to own it and make Nasarawa an envy of other states because we are supposed to showcase not only Nasarawa State but the whole of Nigeria.”

He assured the team of the support of the State Governor in making the project a success.

The focus of the 2 and a half year project will be on feed production, transfer of knowledge and skills plus the transformation of management.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…FG begins implementation of €400,000 NLTP in four states

FG begins implementation of €400,000 NLTP in four states

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Gunmen abduct poultry owner’s son at Oke Odan-Olomo in Ibadan

Latest News

Controversy trails confirmation of ex-service chiefs as ambassador-designate

Latest News

Court quashes six out of seven-count charge against former Air Force Chief, Dikko

Latest News

UNICEF launches ‘Faith for Life’ handbooks for Christians and Muslims

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More