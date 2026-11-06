FG begins evacuation of 98 trapped power containers, waives demurrages

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Ministry of Power on Friday began the evacuation of 98 of the 300 containers of power equipment trapped at the Apapa and Tin-Can Ports.

Speaking during the evacuation exercise, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, explained that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, had approved waivers for the trapped containers to ensure their seamless evacuation and deployment towards improving the nation’s power sector.

According to the Customs Comptroller-General, “Over the years, equipment imported for critical power projects remained uncleared in our ports for between 14 and 20 years.

“These consignments include high-capacity transformers, cables, switchgear and other transmission equipment imported for the Federal Ministry of Power and other government agencies, such as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Niger Delta Power Holding Company, among others.

“Following a presentation by the Honourable Minister of Power at the Federal Executive Council, Mr President directed the immediate clearance of the equipment. He also directed that relevant agencies resolve all outstanding charges and administrative bottlenecks without delay.

“In line with that presidential directive, this service has commenced the immediate clearance of more than 200 containers of power equipment.

“Today, I am here with the Honourable Minister of Power to flag off the release of the first 44 containers from ENL Terminal. Another 54 containers at other terminals in Tin-Can Port and other ports will also be released.

“We are working very closely with the Federal Ministry of Power, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, the Nigerian Ports Authority and other stakeholders in the maritime sector to complete this exercise as quickly as possible.

“We have deployed every facilitation measure within our mandate, including priority processing of containers, dedicated officers for joint examinations, the application of approved waivers and the review of charges accumulated during the period the containers remained uncleared.

“After the release, it is our understanding that technical experts will inspect the equipment. The equipment will be deployed to ongoing and uncompleted projects, including transmission corridors and substations across the country, while obsolete items will be disposed of in accordance with experts’ recommendations.

“I would therefore like to acknowledge the readiness and commitment of the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, for approving the waivers on the accumulated charges on these consignments.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, said the released containers of power equipment would be deployed to improve the nation’s electricity infrastructure.

The minister said: “For up to 20 years, containers of transmission equipment have remained stranded at our ports.

“These consignments were acquired for projects intended to expand our transmission network, relieve pressure on our substations and improve our capacity to deliver electricity across the country.

“The consequences have been very conspicuous. First, essential equipment remained unaccounted for. Secondly, existing substations continue to carry loads that new facilities were intended to share, placing pressure on the system and limiting operational flexibility and efficiency. Thirdly, the stored equipment could have proved valuable in times of emergency.

“Recognising these consequences, we have intensified efforts to secure new infrastructure. Our engagement has focused on bringing relevant institutions together, addressing outstanding clearance requirements and finding practical solutions to some of our immediate challenges. The guiding concentration throughout this process follows the interest of the larger NGO community, and the urgent need to recover inter-sectoral products and deliver a level of justice and security.

“I am particularly grateful to Mr President, who has approved the release of all the containers and directed the necessary collaboration to facilitate their evacuation.

“Today, ladies and gentlemen, I am extremely pleased to announce that the Nigeria Customs Service has assisted us, supported us and approved the release of 98 out of the 300 trapped containers.

“I want to especially commend and appreciate the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and officers of the Nigeria Customs Service. For me, your support has been exceptional, and Mr President recognises your collaboration with our ministry in ensuring that this administration delivers reliable power to Nigerians.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, following the evacuation, our engineers will verify the inventory, assess the condition of the equipment and undertake the necessary tests. Where repairs or other interventions are required, we will carry them out. Some of the equipment is fairly new. Some are being deployed to Kaduna, Lafia, Kwale and many other locations.

“As this project enters service, it will provide usable capacity at the affected locations and greater flexibility for the power sector.”

Also present at the event were officials of shipping companies and terminal operators.