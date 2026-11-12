FG begins dualisation of Benin-Ekpoma, Auchi, Okpella roads

The Federal Government has commenced the dualisation of major roads linking Benin City with Ekpoma, Auchi and Okpella, as well as the Benin-Agbor-Sapele road, as part of efforts to bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima disclosed this on Thursday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, while representing President Bola Tinubu at an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally marking Governor Monday Okpebholo’s second anniversary in office.

Shettima said Edo State remained strategic to the Federal Government’s infrastructure development agenda, assuring residents that the Tinubu administration would sustain its support for the state.

According to him, the federal government has not abandoned its commitment to ensuring that Edo benefits from critical national infrastructure projects.

He said: “We have come to assure you that you can count on us too. When we came to you four years ago, we said we could not address our nation’s infrastructure deficit without carrying Edo State along. We have not abandoned that agreement.”

The Vice-President also assured the state of federal support in healthcare, energy, agriculture, entrepreneurship and security, noting that the government was committed to improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

He further highlighted efforts to secure the return of looted Benin artefacts and the transfer of ownership of the Benin treasures to Nigeria, describing the development as part of the country’s cultural heritage restoration efforts.

Shettima commended Governor Okpebholo for what he described as his administration’s performance in office, adding that President Tinubu remained committed to supporting the Edo government.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, also addressed the gathering.

Former Governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, congratulated Okpebholo on his second anniversary, while commending his administration’s development efforts.

In his remarks, Okpebholo pledged the support of Edo people for Tinubu’s re-election in January 2027, citing the president’s contributions to the development of the state.

The governor said his administration had prioritised workers’ welfare, adding that salaries and pensions were being paid while construction activities continued across the state.

The rally attracted APC leaders, government officials, political stakeholders, and residents, with party leaders expressing confidence in Edo State’s commitment to delivering the proposed 2.5 million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.