FG begins distribution of inputs to Cross River farmers

THE Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has commenced the distribution of inputs to farmers in Cross River State to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on farming activities.

The distribution was fifth in the series by the ministry to farmers nationwide.

Farmers during the exercise received inputs including 5,000 improved oil palm sprouted nuts, 1,500 improved cashew seeds, 20,000 cocoa seedlings, and 200 cartons of Ultimax plus.

Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono stated that the distribution was to boost productivity in the agriculture sector and avert food crisis.

He revealed this at the flag-off of the exercise in Calabar while adding that the ministry was working to ensure easy access to farming inputs nationwide.

The intervention, he added, will target 35 per cent of women farmers in line with the National Gender Action Plan and Policies aimed at increasing opportunities for women.

“The ministry and its research institutions are working towards making Nigeria self-sufficient in good quality seed and its availability to farmers as a foundation for attaining food and nutrition security.

“This coupled with our efforts to improve rural infrastructure and other value chains would invariably contribute to the attainment of Mr. President’s desire to ensure easy access to quality food and nutrition by all Nigerians.

“This gathering is one of our efforts to work hand in hand with state governments and other relevant stakeholders to assist in ensuring food security, economic growth, and job creation, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nanono said.

On his part, governor Ben Ayade lauded the ministry for the intervention stating that it will improve the productivity of farmers in the state.

He urged the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the inputs, as agriculture seeks to become the mainstay of the state’s economy.

