The Federal Government has commenced the rehabilitation and modernisation of Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos with a £746 million UK-backed financing package, a project expected to create at least 20,000 direct and indirect jobs and improve Nigeria’s trade competitiveness.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held in Lagos on Wednesday, marks the beginning of a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at addressing longstanding operational challenges at the country’s two busiest maritime gateways.

The project, supported by UK Export Finance (UKEF) and coordinated by Citi, will cover the Lagos Port Complex (Apapa Quays) and Tin-Can Island Port Complex, with the objective of improving cargo-handling capacity, reducing delays and strengthening the efficiency of port operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, said the rehabilitation would involve comprehensive upgrades to critical port infrastructure, including quay walls and berths, dredging and navigation channels, access facilities, cargo-handling equipment and operational systems.

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He said the intervention would address longstanding physical constraints while promoting more integrated, efficient and digitally enabled port operations.

Oyetola projected that the project would generate at least 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across construction, engineering, dredging, logistics, transportation, port operations and related services.

Also speaking, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, described the modernisation programme as a major step towards reducing the cost of doing business, improving Nigeria’s competitiveness and accelerating economic growth.

He said improved port operations would reduce delays and associated costs for importers and exporters, enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian goods and deliver wider benefits to manufacturers, farmers and consumers.

The project is being financed through UKEF’s Buyer Credit Facility, with Citi coordinating and arranging the financing.

Construction will be undertaken by Hitech Nigeria and ITB Nigeria, combining local construction expertise with international financing and technical support. Specialised materials and services will also be sourced from UK suppliers, including British Steel.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, said the project demonstrated the practical benefits of the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

He said modernising the ports would enable Nigerian businesses to move goods more efficiently, reduce delays and connect more easily with international markets.

Baxter added that the project would provide at least £236 million in contracts for British businesses, creating commercial opportunities for companies in both countries.

“British financing, British steel and Nigerian construction expertise coming together to build critical infrastructure that strengthens Nigerian trade and growth,” he said.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Citibank Nigeria Limited, Nneka Enwereji, said the rehabilitation represented a significant infrastructure investment capable of improving trade efficiency, strengthening connectivity and supporting long-term economic prosperity.

She said Citi had, for more than four decades, partnered with the Nigerian government on financing and advisory transactions aimed at advancing the country’s economic development.

Enwereji reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to deploying its global network and expertise to support Nigeria’s infrastructure and economic development objectives.

Also speaking, the Technical Manager of ITB, Mr Ramez Bou-Riz, said the project would help secure the future of Nigeria’s maritime trade through the delivery of modern port facilities.

He said the company was committed to maintaining international standards of safety and quality while equipping Nigerians with the skills and expertise required to sustain the infrastructure.

The financing will be disbursed against agreed milestones and verified progress throughout implementation.

Rehabilitation works are expected to commence following the groundbreaking ceremony, paving the way for the modernisation of two of Nigeria’s most strategic maritime facilities.