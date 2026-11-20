The Federal Government has backed plans by Baze Aviation School to establish a regional aviation training hub in Abuja, in a move expected to reduce Nigeria’s expenditure on overseas aviation training and retain billions of naira within the domestic economy.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, gave the indication on Friday during a familiarisation and inspection tour of the facility in Bwari, Abuja, describing the project as a major opportunity to strengthen local capacity, reduce capital flight and position Nigeria as a destination for specialised aviation training in West and Central Africa.

Keyamo said Nigeria spends substantial sums annually sending pilots and other aviation professionals abroad for training, expressing optimism that the proposed facility would enable the country to retain a significant proportion of the expenditure.

“We spend a lot of money every year sending our pilots and other aviation personnel to different parts of the world for training. With this facility, we expect that a significant part of that expenditure will be retained within Nigeria,” he said.

He noted that the institution’s ambition extended beyond training Nigerian aviation professionals, explaining that its planned facilities could attract trainees from other African countries and establish Nigeria as a regional centre for aviation education.

The minister particularly highlighted the proposed world-class flight simulator centre, including facilities associated with leading aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus, saying it would reduce the need for Nigerian airline captains and other professionals to travel to countries such as South Africa and the United States for specialised training.

According to him, airlines and other employers currently spend heavily sponsoring personnel for overseas training and simulator services, expenditure that could increasingly be channelled into the Nigerian economy when the facility becomes operational.

Keyamo, however, cautioned government officials against frustrating the project through unnecessary bureaucratic procedures, promising to intervene where required to ensure its timely completion.

“Nobody should frustrate this project. No bureaucracy or official should keep your files or hide them somewhere, forcing you to run from one office to another. Don’t go around looking for anybody. Don’t even look for me. Let this project come to fruition,” he said.

He described the initiative as a national development project deserving support irrespective of political, ethnic or religious differences, urging the school’s promoters to report any official attempting to obstruct its progress.

Earlier, the Founder of Baze University, Datti Baba-Ahmed, who presented the development plan, said the project was conceived as an integrated aviation ecosystem comprising a runway, hangars, terminal, academic facilities, accommodation, emergency response services and other supporting infrastructure.

He disclosed that the master plan included four hangars, a heliport, airside facilities, a runway safety area, an air traffic control building, airline management offices, aviation security facilities, a clinic and an emergency response centre.

The development would also accommodate the National Emergency Management Agency, original equipment manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, alongside hotels and other hospitality infrastructure.

Providing an update on construction, Baba-Ahmed said work on the apron, which is expected to stretch 500 metres, was ongoing, with 155 metres already completed.

He added that work on the granular sub-base covering the first 1,000 metres of the runway was about 95 per cent complete, while the remaining section of the initial kilometre was expected to be completed by the end of November.

According to him, the school plans to commence the first phase of runway pavement construction in December, followed by asphalt surfacing, after which it would seek the minister’s approval to commence flight training.

He expressed optimism that the first 1,000 metres of the runway would be ready by January to accommodate virtually all categories of light aircraft.

Baba-Ahmed also disclosed that the school’s two Grand Caravan aircraft had arrived in Nigeria, adding that the ongoing development had generated interest among prospective trainees and parents seeking aviation education opportunities.

He said the institution was pursuing quality, timely delivery and cost efficiency by undertaking much of the construction work directly while engaging specialised partners for technical aspects of the project.

The development has also raised expectations among host communities, with representatives expressing optimism that the institution would stimulate economic activities, create employment and provide young people with opportunities to pursue careers in aviation.

A retired police officer and representative of Gaba community, Mr Bulus Luka, said the project would transform the economic and social fortunes of surrounding communities.

He said residents stood to benefit from employment opportunities and increased business activities, adding that the institution could eventually produce pilots from Gaba, Nako and Tokolo communities.

Luka, who noted that businesses had already begun springing up around the facility, called for cooperation among traditional rulers and community leaders to ensure that residents maximised the benefits of the development.

The proposed aviation hub is expected to expand Nigeria’s capacity for pilot training and other specialised aviation services, reduce dependence on foreign training institutions and create opportunities for investment, employment and regional economic growth.