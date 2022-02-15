FG awards scholarships to outstanding students in STEM

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, on behalf of the Federal Government has awarded scholarships to the best students of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the country.

The award came as a challenge to young Nigerians to show interest in Science subjects through STEM.

Onu stated this during the presentation of certificates to the overall three best students that emerged champions at the Young Nigeria Scientists Presidential Award (YONSPA) on Monday in Abuja.

Onu said the scholarship is up to the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree level, to three secondary school students who emerged winners at this year’s Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award Competition (774 YONSPA). The scholarship is in any science-related discipline of their choice at any university in the country.

Onu encouraged the victorious students to continue working hard to be the best they can be especially to make Nigeria proud.

The Minister further reminded Nigerians that the country was the first to produce a Nobel laureate in literature. He further urged the students to strive to be the first Nigerian Nobel laureates in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Edet Sunday Akpan said that the Ministry will follow up on the progress of the students, especially as they have bagged a scholarship to PhD level.

He encouraged the students to be ambassadors of Nigeria especially in the areas of the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and used the opportunity to invite them to the 2022 edition of Science, Technology and Innovation Expo 2022, scheduled to hold between March 14th to Friday 18th this year.

The Awardees are; first position Maryam Olufunmilayo Ogunbayo of Pen Resource Academy in Gombe state, second position Gbolahan Azeem Ayinde of African Church Grammar School in Ogun state and the third position Uchendu Mmesomachukwu Judith from UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary school in Edo state.

In all, twenty-three (23) out of the thirty-six (36) states of the federation participated in the competition.

