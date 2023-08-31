The Senator representing Jigawa’s northwest Senatorial zone, Babangida Husseini, has launched a multi-billion-naira erosion control project at Kore village in Garki local government area of Jigawa state.

Speaking while flagging up the project, the senator said that the federal government has approved and awarded the contract for the project as part of its efforts to control ecological problems in rural and urban areas.

The senator who is on the Senate Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) noted that “this project is long overdue and is threatening the social and economic lives of the area.

As you can see, the soil is landsliding, consuming farmland and residents’ homes. This is the way I made it possible at this time”.

“This is part of my campaign promise. When I came here during my campaign days, the people complained about the problem.

I saw it by myself. I promised them, and today you can see my and the federal government’s commitment. God Almighty willing, we will be celebrating the project completed and problem solved”.

Senator Husseini maintained that the project would consume more funds, and already machinery has been set up to achieve the goal.

He added that the contract has been awarded, the contractor has mobilised to the site, and work will commence without further delay based on its importance and urgency.

“We are representing the nation, and we are not just representing ourselves. But we are representing you people; you sent us there, and for that, I will do all for you people”, he said.

The Online Tribune gathered that for over 40 years now, Kore town has been under the threat of being destroyed by landslides due to erosion caused by floods during each rainy season.

Residents of Kore village, who give their names as Malam Sabitu Lawal, told Tribune Online that every year the problem is increasing and that “we lost hectares of farmland. Now we have reached our houses”.





Malam Sabitu Lawal expressed happiness, saying “With this development, now we will sleep with all our eyes closed without the fear of being consumed by a landslide”.

