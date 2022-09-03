FG, ASUU should sheath swords on strike — Dr Bankole

The Newly Conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree Holder by Prowess University, Dr Kehinde Bankole, has urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to reach an amicable resolution on the prolonged strike.

Bankole, who is the Managing Director, KAB Constructions, made this known at the Conferment ceremony held on Saturday at the University of Ibadan.

The MD said they both need to immediately proffer a lasting solution to the stop-gap in the Academic system as a result of the strike.

According to him, the Federal Government and the Union need each other for the betterment of the country’s educational system.

The Managing Director noted that the students have to go back to school to continue their education.

He prayed that the almighty God will give divine wisdom to Nigerian leaders to be able to lead the country aright.

Alex, therefore, beseeched other awardees to keep up the good works that made them earn the honorary degree.

This was just as he expressed optimism that Nigeria specifically and the world will be a better place.

Dr Kehinde Alex Bankole’s professional career began with the defunct Oceanic bank, from where he proceeded on the entrepreneurial journey of architecture that birthed KAB Constructions Limited in 2009.

He equally has his hands in the Oil and Gas industry to the benefit of the nation and expansion advantage of the company.

Alex is a prince from Ekan Meje, Oke Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State.

