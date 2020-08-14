FG assures on repatriation of over 10,000 stranded Nigerian girls from Lebanon, Saudi, others

Federal Government on Friday reiterated its resolve to ensure the repatriation of over 10,000 Nigerian girls who are stranded in Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other Middle East countries.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq gave the assurance via a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Strategic Communications, Halima Oyelade and obtained by Tribune Online.

The Minister who frowned at the plight of the affected Nigerians stranded across the globe, however, tasked Nigerian youths to take advantage of the various government’s interventions has put in place to aid them.

She also expressed delight over the return of 198 Nigerians who were hitherto stranded in Lebanon but have regained their freedom and returned home.

According to her, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development along with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the returnees on Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th August 2020.

According to her: ‘’There are about 5,000 Nigerian girls stranded in Lebanon who have been lured there for domestic servitude out of which the Nigerian Embassy has completed documentation of 256 that are willing to return home.

“The Ministry and relevant Agencies under its supervision remain committed to ensuring the safe return of Nigerians stranded in Lebanon and other countries,” she assured.

The Minister added that distress calls have been received from Nigerian girls stranded in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt and other parts of the Middle East.

Sadiya Umar Farouq called on “Nigerians especially the young ones to refrain from allowing themselves to be enticed and lured to indignity through promises of a better life rather they should take advantage of the various interventions Government has put in place to aid them in making the best of their lives within the shores of Nigeria adding that there is no place like home.”

The Minister also commended the effort of stakeholders like the Oyo State Government, IOM and the Lebanese community in Nigeria for supporting the safe return of our dear citizens.

“The returnees will be profiled and provided with psychological support by NAPTIP,”

