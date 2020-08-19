FG assures on protection of Humanitarian Aid workers

Federal Government has reiterated commitment towards the protection of humanitarian aid workers in the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq gave the assurance during the virtual joint press briefing on the World Humanitarian Day and 1st anniversary of the Ministry.

Farouq said the Commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day (WHD) held on the 19th of August, annually is focused on increasing public awareness about humanitarian services worldwide.

“In Nigeria, this day provides an opportunity for sober reflection on the humanitarian challenges in the country and also to acknowledge and celebrate those who put themselves at risk or may have lost their lives in services to humanity.

“The uniqueness of this year’s World Humanitarian Day (WHD) is reflected in the global theme “#RealLifeHeroes”, and in Nigeria, it coincides with the activities marking the first anniversary of the creation of the Ministry,” the Minister said.

While acknowledging the roles and the sacrifices paid by the “Real-life heroes”, who died in the cause of their service to humanity, she commiserated with their families and loved ones.

“I assure the Humanitarian community that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, will continue to do everything possible to see that the protection of Humanitarian Aids workers is of paramount priority, therefore we will do everything possible to protect their lives and rights as enshrined in the Humanitarian laws.”

The Minister while commending the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for the creation of the Ministry argued that the initiative has placed Nigeria in an advantageous position to tackle the challenges and vulnerabilities that emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the pandemic created humanitarian needs and tested the capacity of Nigeria and indeed, the entire world, to respond to disasters.

The Minister also stated that the Ministry will officially be a year old on Thursday 21st August 2020, adding that the past months have been eventful, interesting and challenging. Despite the often demanding situations, the Ministry and its agencies have provided humanitarian interventions and proactively developed structures to prevent and mitigate disaster while building socio-economic resilience through the evolution of inclusive social safety net programmes.

“A special commendation goes to our partners in the humanitarian sector, UNOCHA, World Bank, World Food Programme, UNICEF, DFID, USAID, ECOWAS and the EU, as well as my colleagues in the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, all health sectors and many other local and international partners who continue to provide humanitarian assistance at great personal cost,” Farouq said.

In his remarks, the Representative of the UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator and Head of UNOCHA, Trond Jensen, congratulated the Minister on its 1st anniversary, adding that the establishment of the Ministry was very bold, strategic and forward-looking.

Mr Jensen observed that the function of the Ministry brings together all strands of humanitarian and social activities, and this is a great opportunity for the humanitarian workspace.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Minister and the staff of the Ministry for the good working relationship and support which the humanitarian community enjoys.

He disclosed that due to the disregard of Humanitarian laws about 725 aid workers have been killed globally which many of these aid workers are from Nigeria.

He stated that renewed ethics must be made to protect civilians as well as aid workers who have chosen to put the wellbeing of others ahead of their own despite the life-threatening challenges they encounter at the cause of their service to humanity.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…

SERAP Demands Withdrawal Of Broadcasting Code Seeking To Sanction Contents ‘Insulting’ Leader

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to “urgently instruct the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the apparently illegal broadcasting code and memo threatening to sanction any broadcast that denigrates, disrespects or insults the president, governors…