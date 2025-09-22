FG assures Nigerians of priority attention to ongoing constitution review

The Federal Government, on Monday, assured Nigerians and the International Community of its resolve towards ensuring that the outcome of the ongoing constitution review process receives the deserved attention as part of the Citizens’ collective quest to build a stronger, more united, and prosperous Nigeria.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume gave the assurance in Abuja during the national public hearing on the alteration of the 1999 Constitution Review organized by the House of Representatives.

He specifically applauded the House leadership for providing open and inclusive platform for Citizens, civil society, professional bodies, traditional institutions, political parties, and other stakeholders, hence giving true meaning to participatory democracy and nation-building.

He said: “The Constitution is the supreme law of the land. It is not static, but a living document that must continually respond to the realities, aspirations, and challenges of our people.

“The ongoing process of its amendment provides us with yet another golden opportunity to strengthen our institutions, deepen federalism, guarantee fundamental rights, and promote justice, equity, and accountability across all spheres of national life.

“This engagement is particularly important as it resonates strongly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which seeks to enthrone good governance development.

“The process you are undertaking today with regard about amending legal provisions. It is about giving Nigerians not only confidence that their voices matter in shaping the future of our de renewed.”

He therefore urged all the participants to approach the “exercise with a spit of patriotism, responsibility, and constructive dialogue. The quality of deas generated here will go a long way in shaping the laws and institutions that will serve generations yet unborn.”

While delivering the keynote address, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen averred that many of the proposals before the National Assembly perfectly correspond with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which prioritises security, economic revitalisation, inclusivity, and transparent governance.

While assuring that the ongoing constitutional reform will provide the legal chassis on which that agenda can be driven forward, Speaker Tajudeen reiterated the House resolve to conclude the ongoing constitution review “process in a timely manner.

“Nigerians are weary of constitutional reforms that drag on for years, losing momentum and eroding public trust. We recognise that, after the National Assembly votes on these bills, the State Houses of Assembly must also consider and approve them under Section 9 of the Constitution.

“To honour this requirement, we have set clear timelines. We intend to vote on the proposals expeditiously and to transmit them promptly to the State Houses of Assembly so that concurrence can be secured within the current legislative session. Reform delayed is reform denied, and Nigerians deserve clarity and closure.

“By acting decisively, we give the States enough time to debate, deliberate, and endorse the people’s will without the pressure of electoral calendars or political distractions. The proposals before us cover a broad range of themes, reflecting the diversity and complexity of our federation.

“A few amendments in this review are as transformative as those under inclusive governance. Nigeria cannot prosper by leaving half of its talent and energy on the sidelines. Today women hold less than five percent of seats in the National Assembly. That statistic is unacceptable for a country of our size and ambition.

“The reserved seats for women proposal will create additional seats in the National Assembly and State Assemblies to ensure that every state and senatorial district has women’s voices in lawmaking. This is not tokenism but a constitutional mechanism to accelerate gender inclusion until structural barriers are dismantled.

“Similar provisions ensure representation for persons with disabilities at the federal, state, and local levels, recognising their right to fully participate in shaping the laws that affect their lives. Another amendment requires a minimum threshold of women in ministerial appointments to ensure gender balance. These measures will make our democracy more representative, our policies more responsive, and our country more just.”

Beyond the national public hearing, he urged all the Stakeholders to continue to educate your communities, brief your State Assemblies, and hold us accountable. Constitutional reform is a process that relies on your vigilance and participation.

“The work before us is weighty but inspiring. Constitutions are not perfect documents, but they are powerful compacts. By improving ours, we write a new chapter in our national story. Decades from now, when future generations look back at the amendments of 2025, let them say that this generation rose above division and complacency, and dared to renew Nigeria’s promise.”

In his address, Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu said that the parliament will ensure that the ongoing amendment process to Nigeria’s constitution will reflect the aspirations of the citizens.

Hon. Kalu who doubles as the Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review emphasized that the constitution should be a dynamic blueprint for the future that will command the respect and allegiance from every citizen by reflecting their hopes, values, and fundamental rights.

He explained that the Committee has since its inauguration, undertaken the most comprehensive and consultative review process in Nigeria’s democratic history, organizing retreats with legal scholars and technical consultants, dialogues with the judiciary, security agencies, national women groups, engagements with civil society, and zonal public hearings across all six geopolitical zones.

He said: “From the colonial-era Clifford Constitution of 1922 to the current 1999 Constitution, each iteration of our grundnorm has been a mirror reflecting our society at a point in time, its aspirations, its anxieties, and its unresolved questions.

“The challenges of the 21st century demand a constitution that is not an artifact of the past, but a dynamic blueprint for the future. It must be a constitution that is not only legal but also legitimate; one that commands

the respect and allegiance of every citizen because they see their hopes, their values, and their fundamental rights reflected in its text.

“This is the solemn mandate of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review. Since our inauguration, we have embarked on the most comprehensive and consultative review process in Nigeria’s democratic history.

“We have held retreats with legal scholars and technical consultants, convened dialogues with the judiciary, security agencies, and national women groups, engaged with our vibrant civil society, and held zonal public hearings across all six geopolitical zones of our great nation.

“But let me be unequivocally clear: the ultimate authority for this process does not reside in the executive or the legislature alone. It resides with you, the sovereign people of Nigeria. Your voices, your memoranda, and your

passionate arguments have brought us to this point. And your continued engagement is crucial to see this through.”

He assured that in line with transparency and accountability principles, the final harmonized position of the National Assembly will be made available to the public before the voting process commences.

While noting that “the ultimate authority for this process does not reside in the executive or the legislature alone, but resides with the sovereign people of Nigeria, he called for continued engagement with the Senate (for harmonisation) and State Houses of Assembly which he described as “the final critical order of approval by at least 24 States’ Houses of Assembly.”

To this end, he harped on the need to work together, with a view to “craft a Constitution that will be a legacy of unity, a Constitution that will be a legacy of justice, a Constitution that will be a legacy of progress for generations yet on board, a Constitution that truly reflects the indomitable spirit of our people, and the boundless promise of our Beloved Nation.”

