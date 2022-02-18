FG arraigns HEDA chairman, Suraju, over alleged cyberstalking

The Federal Government on Friday arraigned the Chairman of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, for allegedly cyberstalking former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN).

Suraju was arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako on a 2-count amended charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/370/2021.

In count one of the charge, the HEDA chairman is accused of intentionally circulating an audio telephone interview between one Ms Carlamaria Rumur, a reporter with RIAReporter in Italy and Mohammed Adoke via his twitter handle @HEDAagenda, which he knew to be false, for the purpose of causing insult to Adoke and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention ETC) Act 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

In count two, the defendant is accused of committing the same offence in count one via the Facebook handle @HEDAResourcecentre.

Salihu Bagudu, from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), announced an appearance for the prosecution, while Luiz Banire (SAN) represented the defendant.

The police had on April 15, 2021, interrogated Suraju over a forgery petition by Adoke, demanding a probe of email evidence presented against him by prosecutors in the Malabu trial in Milan, Italy, admitting that the Malabu transaction was a scam.

In granting the defendant bail, following a passionate plea by his counsel, Justice Nyako ordered him to tender a cheque of N7 million to the court’s registrar and adjourned the matter till May 10, 2022, for hearing.

