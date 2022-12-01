FG, APROCON decry moral decadence, anti-social behaviours in schools

THE Federal Government and members of Association of Professional Counsellors in Nigeria (APROCON), have deplored the moral decadence among school children in Nigeria.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, speaking at the sixth Annual International Conference of APROCON held at the University of Ilorin, said the Federal Ministry of Education has intensified efforts and interventions aimed at reducing incidence of anti-social behaviours in schools.

Adamu who was represented by Dr. Aliyu Andrew Apeh, decried youth restiveness in educational institutions, urging APROCON not to relent in proffering solutions to societal problems.

According to a communique obtained by Nigerian Tribune, members of APROCON across Nigeria converged on the University of Ilorin from November 14 to November 18, for the annual event.

The National President of APROCON, Prof. Ekundayo Ocholi decried the lack of professional counsellors in many schools, he observed was far from what is expected in in the nation’s educational system.

The chief and the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof Wahab Egbewole (SAN), in his remark, charged the association not to relent in youth formation and reformation.

Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr. Garba Abari expressed optimism that with concerted efforts from all stakeholders, the dream of National re-birth is achievable.

On her part, Amb. Nimota Nihinola Akanbi, Chairman, National Secondary School Education Commission promised a collaboration between the Commission and APROCON in ensuring that counsellors employed in schools are not given subjects to teach or anything different from what they are trained to do.

APROCON in the communique made passionate plea for the following: “That the National Assembly concludes the legislation process on the bill which has now reached an advanced stage. The Bill when passed and assented to, will regulate the helping relationship and mental health concerns in school and non-school settings.

“The need for massive deployment of professional counsellors at all levels of our educational system to address moral decadence/deficits among school children and students.

“A call on government and school proprietors for full engagement of professional activities of counsellors in schools.

“The engagement of counsellors in non-school settings, especially in critical governmental agencies such as NOA, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Correctional Centres. etc., and other humanitarian sector such as the IDP camps

“The theme for next year conference is ‘Counselling for Value Re-Orientation’. The conference will take place between 5th and 10th November, 2023 at Keffi, Nasarawa State,” the communique read in part.