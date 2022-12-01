FG, APROCON decry moral decadence, anti-social behaviours in schools

Education
By Clement Idoko | Abuja
FEC okays mother tongue, FG commits fresh $700 million to World Bank-assisted adolescent girls’ education, Insurgency classrooms Nigeria FG,I'm in anguish, internal turmoil over ASUU strike, Adamu laments, FG laments dominance of foreign publications as TETFund unveils 10 books, Northern governors destroying primary, nomadic education, FG appeals to ASUU, others to call off strike, embrace genuine dialogue, address national development challenges, Data key to implementation reforms, 2022 common entrance exams, FG threatens to withdraw licences, Sad that FG couldn’t avert extension of ASUU strike, Nigeria joins 53 countries to mark Commonwealth Day, 2009 ASUU agreement,Some items of 2009 agreement with ASUU not implementable, Stakeholders fault proposed bills on federal unity schools, FG constitutes white paper panels for tertiary institutions, Im waiting for ASUU, ASUU strike, implementation of 6-3-3-4 education system, poor management of funds in tertiary institutions, FG laments poor management of funds in tertiary institutions, governing councils of new 8 Polytechnics, FG seeks World Bank support, declare state of emergency on education , neglect of secondary education in Nigeria , basic education to 3 per cent , implementation of safe schools declaration, impostors in IT industry, abandoned over 10 billion UBE fund with UBEC, FG bemoans inability of states, appoint non-degree holders, Govs have hijacked appointment , FG launches child safety, protection initiative, FG inaugurates governing councils, FG approves governing councils , scholarship Commonwealth scholarship nomination, $20 million to boost education, NIN mandatory for JAMB registration, Number of out-of-school children reduced, low enrolment of students, implementation committee, special salary scale, Teachers, illegal satellite campuses, FG, Schools, , tertiary institutions, Schools reopening, waec, out-of-school children, World Bank, quality education, colleges, academic calendar, education budget, Commonwealth scholars, January 18 schools resumption, schools resumption, FG inaugurates probe panels to, FG over granting of license
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education

THE Federal Government and members of Association of Professional Counsellors in Nigeria (APROCON), have deplored the moral decadence among school children in Nigeria.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, speaking at the sixth Annual International Conference of APROCON held at the University of Ilorin, said the Federal Ministry of Education has intensified efforts and interventions aimed at reducing incidence of anti-social behaviours in schools.

Adamu who was represented by Dr. Aliyu Andrew Apeh, decried youth restiveness in educational institutions, urging APROCON not to relent in proffering solutions to societal problems.

According to a communique obtained by Nigerian Tribune, members of APROCON across Nigeria converged on the University of Ilorin from November 14 to November 18, for the annual event.

The National President of APROCON, Prof. Ekundayo Ocholi decried the lack of professional counsellors in many schools, he observed was far from what is expected in in the nation’s educational system.

The chief and the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof Wahab Egbewole (SAN), in his remark, charged the association not to relent in youth formation and reformation.

Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr. Garba Abari expressed optimism that with concerted efforts from all stakeholders, the dream of National re-birth is achievable.

On her part, Amb. Nimota Nihinola Akanbi, Chairman, National Secondary School Education Commission promised a collaboration between the Commission and APROCON in ensuring that counsellors employed in schools are not given subjects to teach or anything different from what they are trained to do.

APROCON in the communique made passionate plea for the following: “That the National Assembly concludes the legislation process on the bill which has now reached an advanced stage. The Bill when passed and assented to, will regulate the helping relationship and mental health concerns in school and non-school settings.

“The need for massive deployment of professional counsellors at all levels of our educational system to address moral decadence/deficits among school children and students.

“A call on government and school proprietors for full engagement of professional activities of counsellors in schools.

“The engagement of counsellors in non-school settings, especially in critical governmental agencies such as NOA, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Correctional Centres. etc., and other humanitarian sector such as the IDP camps

“The theme for next year conference is ‘Counselling for Value Re-Orientation’. The conference will take place between 5th and 10th November, 2023 at Keffi, Nasarawa State,” the communique read in part.

You might also like
Education

Ways of supporting your child’s education apart from paying school fees

Education

Majma’ Lagos Academy will correct wrong perception about Shariah laws — Don

Education

UNILAG, OAU students beat 20 schools to win CFA ethics challenge

Education

Shun strike as tool for pressing home demands, Buhari charges ASUU

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More