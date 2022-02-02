FG approves reinstatement of Emirates airline services to Nigeria

The federal government of Nigeria has approved the reinstatement of Emirates Airlines winter scheduled services between the two countries with immediate effect.

The approval according to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), came following the review and acceptance of the “Safety Decision 2021-02 Issue 24” as released by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) by the Federal Government.

All parties according to Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika have been informed accordingly about the development.

Consequently, in the approval granted by Nigeria, Air peace and Emirates Airlines are at liberty to resume scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and UAE under the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

The approval also directed all parties must ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 Travel Protocols of both countries.

The statement issued on behalf of the federal government by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu dated February 2nd, 2022 and stating the approval, declared: “We wish to reassure the travelling public that the Federal Government would continue to ensure the provision of air services while protecting national’s interests at all times.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… FG approves reinstatement of Emirates airlines services to Nigeria FG approves reinstatement of Emirates airlines services to Nigeria FG approves reinstatement of Emirates airlines services to Nigeria FG approves reinstatement of Emirates airlines services to Nigeria

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.