The Federal Government has as approved the promotion of 17,331 senior officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Federal Fire Service (FFS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This was conveyed by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board in a statement by its Secretary Ja’afaru Ahmed, which was made available on Sunday, the figures released are that of the Year 2022 Promotion Exercise.

The breakdown shows that 8,365 officers were promoted in the NCoS, 3,472 in the NIS, 327 in the FFS and 5,167 in the NSCDC.

The Chairman of the board, Rauf Aregbesola, said that the approval was made taking cognizance of the merit and performance of the officers.

The Chairman of the Board Congratulated the newly promoted Officers, adding that their promotion was a call for service to the Ministry of Interior, the Board, and their respective Services.

He also urged them to work harder towards achieving mandates, and visions of their respective Services and ensuring the internal security of the country.