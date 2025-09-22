FG approves over N3.1trn for payment of local contractors — Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives at the weekend disclosed that the Federal Government has approved over N3.1 trillion for the payment of local contractors handling capital projects across the country.

Hon. Kalu, who disclosed this in Abuja while giving an update on the meeting held with local contractors and representatives of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) and the Federal Ministry of Finance, confirmed the Federal Government’s position.

According to the Deputy Speaker, various contentious issues raised by the local contractors, including discriminatory payment and the issue of batch numbers as a precondition for payment, have been addressed.

While expressing excitement that the outstanding payments from February to May 2025 had been addressed following the approval of N2.4 trillion, which has been cash-backed, leaving a balance of N160 billion, he added that an additional approval of N760 billion was made for contracts executed between June and September 2025.

“But we were able to agree that since payments from February to May had received warrants and had been cash-backed, we should focus on that first before handling June, July, or later months. That was the second issue.

“So, we decided that we would be gathering again in two weeks, which is now today, to have an appraisal of how compliance has been achieved on both sides: the side of the indigenous contractors of Nigeria, leaving the streets, not protesting, and on the side of the government taking steps to fulfil the three issues we agreed to resolve.

“Today, the Ministry of Finance was represented by the legal adviser, and the Accountant General’s office was represented by the Director of Funds as well as the Chief of Staff to the Accountant General, only because the Minister of Finance and the Accountant General were invited to the Villa to handle other issues in a bid to provide solutions to this problem.

“They apologised but monitored the session through the phone. During the appraisal, we found out that, according to them, 25% of the payments, as agreed, had been completed within the two weeks. They also said nothing had been done about the cash-backing and the warrants for the remaining months that contractors complained about.

“But they accepted that on the issue of batch numbers, the Ministry and the Accountant General had complied in full, 100%. This means the batch number issue has been resolved, 25% of payments had been achieved within two weeks, but the cash-backing and the warrants were not handled.

“We invited the bureaucrats to respond, and they said, yes, we had about N2.4 trillion approved for payment. Out of this amount, payments had been made, leaving only N160 billion unpaid out of N2.4 trillion. This was commendable by this government, to have approved such an amount under one year despite the economic stress we are going through. Approving N2.4 trillion for contractors is a great step in the right direction.

“I thank the President through the Minister of Finance. In addition, he stated that approval had been obtained for the third issue, which was warrants and cash-backing of the remaining months that had not been taken care of, which were at zero per cent. This also gladdened their hearts, because beyond approving what they requested, which was May and June cash-backing and warrants, the administration, through the Minister of Finance, has approved warrants and cash-backing from May, June, July, and August, even up to September, the current month.

“When asked about how much, they said they had an additional N760 billion approved to cover the outstanding payments within this period, in addition to the N2.4 trillion, bringing it to about N3.1 trillion. For a government under reform and stress to approve this amount within eight to nine months shows that the government is listening.

“So, they left today feeling satisfied that steps are being taken in the right direction. We have not reached the end, but we are progressing. One of the things we gave to the Accountant General’s office was to provide us with the spreadsheets of those they have paid.

“We need to see how the government has paid N2.4 trillion while contractors are still on the streets claiming otherwise. It is not giving the government a good image. How can N2.4 trillion be injected into the system and yet contractors are still protesting?

“We want to verify and investigate to know whether those paid are real contractors, whether the people claiming are genuine, and whether the people who really worked are the ones receiving payment. One of the things they also took home was my charge to them, asking that on the government’s part, we are putting pressure on payment, but on their part, they should ensure that what the government is paying for is a job well done. The government is not paying for pieces of paper or certificates of completion when jobs have not been done.

“We told them it would be wickedness to claim that a hospital had been built when lives are being lost because there is no hospital. To claim schools have been built when students are still learning under trees. To claim that roads and farm access roads have been built when post-harvest losses are still increasing because produce cannot be transported.

“Government wants to pay, but what is government paying for? Government should pay for critical infrastructure and projects that improve the lives of citizens. That was my charge to them: let us demand payment only for work done. The principle is, ‘Let him that works be paid.’ But we do not want a situation where the monkey works and the baboon eats.

“People who have done nothing are paid, while people who have delivered projects are not. We want to use our office, the instrument of the legislature, to investigate that list and ensure that those complaining have truly not been paid, and those who have been paid are the rightful recipients.

“We will find this out in the course of the next two weeks. We have agreed to meet again on the 5th of October for another appraisal of our agreement. It is a post-agreement scrutiny, both on the side of the government and on the side of the contractors.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE