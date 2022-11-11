FG approves national policy welding technology to fast-track industrialization 

The Federal Government has approved a National Policy on welding and welding-related fields and its urgent implementation as part of the efforts to fast-track industrialization and sustainable development.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, who was represented by the Director of Chemical Technology Department and the Senior Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister, Mr Mej Bassey, revealed the policy approval at the North-West zonal dialogue between government and stakeholders in the Science, Technology and Innovation ecosystem on the Establishment and Implementation of Technology and Innovation Centres (TICs) in Kano on Friday.

The Policy according to the Minister will arrest the present situation where many Nigerians have to outsource welding jobs due to the emphasis placed on foreign welding certification.

He stated that the recently approved policy is in line with the implementation of Presidential Executive Order No.5 which will boost local content in production.

Mamora enjoined the participants to identify other important areas for effective regulation, credible certification and accreditation, to achieve the country’s goal.

This he added, will give the desired credence to Nigeria’s certification and accreditation outcomes.

Mamora said that through the dialogues, the country can develop an effective and sustainable strategic framework for Wealth and job creation, as well as Prosperity for all her citizens.





The Minister further enumerated some benefits of the innovation centres including “Provision of an enabling environment for Emergence of Tech Giants, Increase in performance of Researchers, Peer Review of Researchers for effectiveness, Learning of new approaches to research through interaction, increase in Patents, Platform for the presentation of results of Reverse Engineering, Innovative discoveries and Inventions, Emergence of commercial Research and Development Companies, improved Research Funding through Grants from businessmen and Industrialist, Provision of Venture Capital from Commercial Banks, improved interaction amongst Scientists in Nigeria, Motivation for more Nigerians to go into Research and Development (R&D)activities including Youth and Women, Creation of better visibility for Nigerian Researchers at Local and International Levels, Effective Executive Monitoring and Evaluation of Research activities in Nigeria for better direction of Nigerian Economy”.

Earlier, the National Coordinator, Strategy Implementation Task Office for Presidential Executive Order NO.5, Engr. Ibiam Oguejiofor admonished the participants to effectively promote the implementation of Executive Order no.5 in their various organizations and states within the zone. He further stated that the difference between developing and developed countries is the application of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), that proper and deliberate use of STI will fast track Development and industrialization in the Country.

The permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Binta Umar Bala, who represented the Hon. Commissioner, reiterated the commitment of Kano State to partner Federal government in the promotion of local content using Executive Order NO.5. She further stated that the Kano State government has already taken the lead by establishing 16 incubation centres for capacity building of unemployed youths in indigenous skills in the State.

Speaking, the Rector, Kano State polytechnic, Dr Kabiru Bello Dungurawa, congratulated the Federal government for this initiative, stating that it will enhance the promotion of local content and boost the production of locally manufactured goods. He also indicated the willingness of Kano State polytechnic to partner with the Ministry in Science, Technology and Innovation promotion.