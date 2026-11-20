The Chief Medical Director, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing to mark UCH’s 69th anniversary, saying the proposed facility would provide more power than the hospital’s estimated requirement of 2.5 megawatts.

Flanked by the representative of the Provost of the College of Medicine, Prof. Taiwo Lawal; Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, Prof. Bukola Adesina; and the hospital’s Director of Administration, Mrs Oluseyi Eze, Otegbayo said contractors had visited the proposed project site, which includes the hospital’s football field and adjoining orchard.

He said UCH had invested about N1.15 billion in two electricity substations: a digital 11kV facility commissioned at approximately N650 million and a 33kV substation completed in 2023 at a cost of more than N500 million.

He added that the hospital had cleared its outstanding electricity debts to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) following disconnections in 2020 and 2024. The company subsequently granted UCH a N5 million rebate.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on the hospital’s services, with Otegbayo disclosing that its Accident and Emergency Department, which has about 37 couches, sometimes receives between 40 and 50 patients at a time.

He said the situation occasionally forced medical personnel to attend to patients in vehicles or on the floor because the available spaces could not accommodate the influx.

The CMD attributed the pressure partly to weaknesses in the primary and secondary healthcare systems, noting that patients who should ordinarily receive treatment at primary healthcare centres and general hospitals often end up at UCH.

He also identified staff shortages as a major challenge, citing inadequate recruitment and the departure of trained health professionals in search of better opportunities abroad.

Otegbayo further disclosed that UCH was expected to take over the management of about four hospitals established by the Federal Government under its Sustainable Development Goals initiative. He said discussions were ongoing and expressed optimism that the arrangement would be concluded in the coming months.

On efforts to improve specialist care, he said the hospital had commissioned a new radio-diagnostic centre and cardiac catheterisation laboratory equipped with a 1.5 Tesla helium MRI machine, ultrasound equipment and a 125-slice CT scanner.

He also announced a partnership with Tanix Engineering for the installation of a medical linear accelerator (LINAC) in the Radiation Oncology Department to improve cancer treatment. Work on the specialised bunker required to house the equipment is ongoing.

The hospital, he added, had entered into a partnership with Medbury Pharmaceutical Company to improve drug procurement and distribution and help reduce stock-outs.

Otegbayo also raised concerns about water supply, saying construction activities around an estate had allegedly disrupted the natural flow of water from the Dandaru River into the hospital’s reservoir. UCH now rents pumping equipment to draw water, an arrangement he described as unsustainable.

He said the hospital was exploring alternatives, including drilling boreholes and replacing ageing pipes.

On training, he said UCH’s School of Nursing had secured affiliation with the University of Ibadan to run a five-year Bachelor of Nursing Science programme, with the first cohort already admitted. The hospital’s School of Biomedical Engineering had also secured approval from the National Board for Technical Education.

Otegbayo urged alumni, retired staff, corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to support the institution, noting that government funding alone could not meet all its needs.