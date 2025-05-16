FG appoints Ogun gov’s aide, Ronke Soyombo, as TRCN Registrar

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs Ronke Soyombo, Senior Special Adviser on Education, Science and Technology to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as the new Chief Executive\Registrar of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

Mrs Soyombo, who was also a three-time Director-General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State, was presented with her appointment letter by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, in Abuja, on Thursday.

TRCN is a federal government agency established to regulate and control the teaching profession in the country.

An inside source, who confirmed her appointment to Tribune Online on Friday evening, on condition of anonymity, noted that Soyombo’s appointment takes immediate effect.

“She will assume office in Abuja on Monday,” the source said.

Soyombo, until her new role as TRCN Registrar, was serving her second term in office as the SSA to the governor.

She was appointed by Governor Abiodun in 2019.

She also served as the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in acting capacity for a period of 16 months during which she equally doubled as the acting chairperson of the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Soyombo is an accomplished educationist, a business lawyer, and a Microsoft certified professional with over 30 years teaching experience in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

She obtained a first degree in Chemistry Education and LLB in Business Law from the University of Lagos, Akoka, in 1989 and the London Guildhall University (now London Metropolitan University) in 1997, respectively.

Soyombo also obtained a Microsoft certification in Server and Workstations in 1997.

She is to serve for five years as the new TRCN Registrar.

