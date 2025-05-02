FG appoints David Daser as chairman, national digital literacy technical committee

The Federal Government has appointed the President/CEO, Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), David Daser, as the Chairman of the newly established National Digital Literacy Technical Working Committee.

Mr. Daser’s appointment came as he reaffirmed the commitment of DBI to achieving the national goal of 95% digital literacy by the year 2030.

The appointment was announced by the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi; at a two-day Digital Literacy Workshop on: “Building Sustainability Towards Achieving 95% Digital Literacy Level by 2030,” hosted by NITDA in Abuja from Tuesday, April 29 to Wednesday, April 30.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, formally inaugurated, Mr. Daser and the other members of the new committee.

The two-day event brought together key industrial stakeholders and players from the public and private sectors to rally support for Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda, and hit the national goal target of 95% digital literacy by the year 2030.

According to a statement from the Head, Public Affairs, DBI, Akin Ogunlade, a major highlight of the event was the appointment of the DBI President as the Chairman of the National Digital Literacy Technical Working Committee.

He said the appointment made by the NITDA Director General marks a significant milestone for DBI, and in recognition of Daser’s tireless leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing digital inclusion across Nigeria.

The DBI President, who also delivered a goodwill message on the second day of the workshop commended NITDA and the director general for the visionary leadership being provided by the agency within the industry.

Daser reaffirmed the DBI’s strong commitment to achieving the national goal of 95% digital literacy by the year 2030.

The members of the National Digital Literacy Technical Working Committee comprise the representatives of notable agencies and organizations, which include the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), ENGAUSA, GIZ, among others.

The event also witnessed the participation of too government officials, including the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande Wisdom; the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad; and the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

All the minusters expressed strong support for the vision of a digitally empowered Nigeria.

Also, the Head of Learning and Development, DBI, who delivered a speech on behalf of the institute in the first day of the event, reinforced DBI’s strategic alignment with both national and global digital literacy initiatives.

He emphasised that the DBI remains a committed driver of inclusive digital capacity building and a proud partner in shaping Nigeria’s digital future.

