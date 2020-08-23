The Federal Government on Saturday acknowledged the receipt of 3,999 tonnes of grains donated by the ECOWAS Commission as part of ongoing efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the citizenry.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who stated this in Kano State, applauded the Commission’s timely and generous provision of humanitarian assistance for distribution to the vulnerable populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

“I am particularly pleased to be here today to witness the handover of 3,999 tonnes of cereal donations food items by the president of the ECOWAS Commission, as part of the emergency assistance for vulnerable populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr President directed the Ministry to carry out various interventions to the poor and vulnerable to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

“The Ministry and its Agencies have been involved in the distribution of palliatives to the most vulnerable in the society, these include refugees and IDP’s, People Living with Disabilities, Older Persons, Trafficked Persons, Orphans, the Poorest of the Poor in Communities, and Other Persons of Concern.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development coordinate the humanitarian measures of the national response to the pandemic.

“The Ministry has distributed over 70,000 metric tonnes of grains including; rice, maize millet, sorghum.

“Other palliatives distributed to vulnerable populations were: four months of stipends paid at once to those benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer; Loans and moratorium to trader and market moni beneficiaries and Take- Home Food Rations for Households of Children enrolled in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme consisting of rice, beans, vegetable oil, palm oil, tomato paste, eggs and salt.

“It is worthy to state that at the onset of the pandemic, the National Social Register (NSR) contained data of over 2.6 million poor and vulnerable households (with over 11 million individuals) across 34 States and the FCT. With the accelerated registration and rapid expansion, the register has as at June 30 grown to 3.7 million (equivalent to 15.5 million individuals) across 36 States and the FCT.

“This expanded register will ensure that the grains, food items provided by the ECOWAS Commission reach the most vulnerable in our society, which will work towards mitigating the risk of food insecurity at this critical time.

“I would like to use this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the critical role played by the Minister and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in facilitating the delivery of the food items,” the Minister stated.

