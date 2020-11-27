FG appeals to SSANIP to shelve strike

THE Federal Government has appealed to the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics, (SSANIP) to shelve its proposed strike as the government is working assiduously to meet demands of the union.

Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the appeal when he received a delegation of SSANIP led by its National President, Comrade Philip Adebanjo Ogunsipe.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the meeting was at the instance of the government to dialogue with SSANIP leaders on the shelve the industrial action it had threatened to embark on if its demands were not met at the end of a seven-day ultimatum.

The meeting was also to give the aggrieved members of the Association a progress report on efforts being made to satisfy their numerous demands.

The Minister who expressed displeasure at the incessant obstructions to the free flow of academic activities in the Nation’s tertiary institutions emphasized the government’s determination to find lasting solutions to the menace.

According to Nwajuiba, these strikes have done great damage to the Nation’s educational advancement.

The Minister pointed out that the academic and professional aspirations of Nigerian students have been greatly tampered with, hence, the need to put a permanent stop to industrial actions.

In her remarks, Director, Tertiary Department of the Ministry, Mrs Rakiya Gambo Ilyasu, revealed the government’s efforts to address the grievances of the Association.

On lingering issues on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), the Director informed the Association that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, (OAGF) is already fine,-tuning the payment platform to “accommodate the anomalies being experienced.”

On the reconstitution of Governing Councils in the Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology for Federal Government-owned institutions, she disclosed that government is aware of the expiration of Governing Councils of Federal

Polytechnics.

She subsequently hinted that the reconstitution of the Councils will soon be announced.

On renegotiation of the 2019 agreement, Gambo revealed that provision has been made in the 2020 Appropriation Act for the Renegotiation Committee to resume sitting.

Gambo further disclosed that the renegotiation will be reconvened as soon as the Governing Councils in the various Polytechnics and Colleges of Education are inaugurated.

Concerning overhead cost in Federal Polytechnics, Gambo said that the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Accounting, (PICA) has been given the task of carrying out a forensic audit on all allocations to the tertiary institutions with the view of ascertaining the causes of shortfalls in the system.

On the challenges of state-owned institutions, the Director stated that the institutions are within the purview of their state governments.

She explained that the Federal Government could only exercise an advisory role and allow the institutions to negotiate with their various state governments.

In his remarks, National President of the Association, Comrade Philip Adebanjo Ogunsipe urged the Federal Government to urgently attend to the demands of the Association as the Union will not hesitate to put in all it takes to press home her demands.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…FG appeals to SSANIP FG appeals to SSANIP

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…FG appeals to SSANIP FG appeals to SSANIP

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE