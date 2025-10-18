FG, Anambra govt sign MoU on cultural heritage preservation

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, on Friday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Anambra State Government to establish Renewed Hope Creative and Cultural Villages, preserving historic sites and promoting economic growth through tourism and job creation.

The partnership aims to restore historic sites, palaces, and monuments, while conserving their cultural significance, and strengthening local craftsmanship through skills development and resources for artisans.

During her visit to Anambra state on Friday, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who thanked Governor Charles Soludo and the people of Anambra for receiving her, explained that the partnership was the beginning of a brighter and more prosperous future for the people of Anambra State and the entire nation.

“The creative and tourism industries must become the new oil of Nigeria because they exist in every community and hold immense potential. Flying over Anambra, one cannot help but notice its beauty—lush greenery and vibrant cities that promise great opportunity. This MOU is just the start of a journey that will boost our creative and tourism sectors and propel Nigeria toward a more dynamic and sustainable future.

Musawa said that the MOU, which was about collaboration, will bring together the resources of the federal government with those of the states.

She said, “No longer will we work in silos, as President Tinubu envisions a united approach. By combining federal investment, capacity-building, and resources with state-level initiatives, we can strengthen domestic tourism and expand our economy. Each state will be able to adapt the MOU to its own needs and priorities, while the federal government provides full support.”

The Minister also said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision and mission recognise the creative and tourism industries as key players in Nigeria’s future.

She added, “These sectors have the potential to boost our economy and create countless job opportunities. Job creation is at the heart of this vision, and the creative and tourism industries are uniquely positioned to absorb many people into the job market.

“They also play a crucial role in promoting our cities, advancing our culture, and showcasing Nigeria’s soft power to the world.”

Governor Soludo, who was represented by the Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Mr Don Onyeji, thanked the Federal Government for its intentional focus on the creative industry.

“The creative industry stands to make people happy, create more jobs, it is about entertainment, tourism, promoting our culture and all of that. Governor Soludo loves the sector so much that you can see that tourism is being developed in the state.

“You visited the Solution Fun City and the governor has approved a tourism masterplan for the state. We are working on the Agulu Lake, Owerri Ezukala Lake and Waterfalls, Ogbunike Cave, Anam Beach, and we are proposing a City Park; that’s the first step.

“The rest is also to promote rural tourism, like festivals and our rich culture. Anambra is number one, and we are happy to have the minister visit us. On behalf of the state government, I can assure the federal government that we are ready to move with you.

The collaboration will focus on establishing mixed-use cultural villages with creative hubs, art studios, and performance spaces. Historic sites and monuments will be restored and conserved, and local artisans will receive training and resources to enhance their skills.

The initiative is expected to foster economic growth through tourism opportunities and job creation in the creative and cultural sectors.

