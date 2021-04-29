FG alerts security agencies of looming threat of attack on nation’s airport

The Federal Government has alerted the security agencies in the country of a looming threat of coordinated attacks on the nation’s airport, urging them to beef up security around the airports to avert the threat.

This came as the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, has assured Nigerians that a highly coordinated approach has been put in place to avert the looming threat of attack on Airport facilities across the Country.

The Federal Government’s directive was contained in a memo by the Director, Joint Service, Ministry of Interior, Mr Peter Egbodo, to the heads of paramilitary agencies on the need to collaborate with other security agencies to strengthen the security around the airports.

The memo which was written on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Ọgbẹni Rauf Aregbesola, was dated 15, April 2021 and addressed to the Commandant-General of NSCDC.

The memo read: “I am directed to forward herewith a letter from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) with Ref. No. NSA/366/S dated 6, April 2021 on the above subject and to request you to liaise/partner with all Airports Management nationwide and other stakeholders to upgrade the existing security measures around the Nation’s Airports in the interim, to prevent such threats.”

Meanwhile, the NSCDC boss who in a swift reaction to the intelligence report directed Commandants of States with Airports to immediately liaise with the Airports Management Authorities and other relevant stakeholders to fortify the internal security mechanism of the facilities.

Director, Public Relations of NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the CG also hinted that the move was necessary to elicit credible intelligence that would not only prevent such attacks but also to bring those behind the purported acts to book.

According to the NSCDC boss, the Corps could not afford to treat the security of Nigerians with kid gloves, hence, his marching order to all concerned State Commandants to adequately deploy operatives from specialized units such as Counter-Terrorism, Anti-Vandalism, Crisis and Disaster Management as well as Intelligence and Surveillance personnel for covert operations to all the Airports in the country.

He called on all Nigerians to see the security of the Nation as everyone’s business and not an exclusive preserve of security agencies alone by volunteering credible information about any suspicious movement or criminals activities as he assured them of his organization’s commitment to protecting the identity of informants.

