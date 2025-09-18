FG, Akwa Ibom govt to partner for independent power market — Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured that the Federal Government will work hand-in-hand with Akwa Ibom State and other subnational governments to develop independent electricity markets under the new Electricity Act, 2023.

Delivering his goodwill message at the two-day Akwa Ibom Power Summit held at Four Points by Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene, Adelabu described the event as a “direct manifestation” of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to decentralise Nigeria’s electricity supply industry and improve energy access nationwide.

The minister said the Electricity Act, signed into law last year, empowers states to establish and regulate their own electricity markets, a shift he described as “transformative.”

He, however, emphasised the importance of aligning state-level initiatives with federal frameworks to ensure stability, reliability, and investor confidence in the national grid.

“Our common goal is to guarantee that every Nigerian, regardless of location, has access to reliable electricity to power homes, businesses, and industries,” Adelabu stated.

“This requires harmonisation of standards, clarity for investors, and effective coordination between federal and state regulators.”

He pledged that federal agencies, including the Rural Electrification Agency, would provide technical and financial support to Akwa Ibom in deploying innovative solutions such as mini-grids, standalone systems, and clean energy projects to reach underserved communities.

Adelabu further urged participants at the summit to use the platform to design “bankable policies and regulatory frameworks” that would attract private sector investment, safeguard consumers, and build sustainable state electricity markets.

Governor Umo Eno, in his keynote address, described the summit as a turning point in the state’s quest for energy security. He lamented that despite owning a 191-megawatt power plant and abundant gas resources, Akwa Ibom still grapples with unreliable electricity supply.

The governor said the summit must produce a practical roadmap with clear timelines and responsibilities. “Electricity is not a luxury; it is a fundamental enabler of modern life. Our vision is for every home, every school, and every hospital to enjoy a stable power supply,” he declared.

He announced that Akwa Ibom had already enacted an Electricity Policy (2024) and Electricity Law (2025), paving the way for the establishment of the Akwa Ibom State Electricity Market.

He stressed that reforms would be anchored on transparency, professionalism, and citizen-centred governance.

Eno also disclosed that the state recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Rural Electrification Agency to accelerate access for rural and peri-urban communities. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to clean energy integration, citing ongoing solarisation projects in schools and health centres.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Power, commended Akwa Ibom for taking a bold step in energy reform. He said the National Assembly was already working on legislative frameworks to strengthen cooperation between federal and state electricity regulators.

He urged stakeholders to be courageous, prudent, and innovative in addressing sectoral challenges, noting that vandalism, high costs, and weak policies have historically undermined progress.

Governors from across the South-South and major industry stakeholders attended the summit, which drew broad consensus on the need for closer collaboration between tiers of government and the private sector to unlock Nigeria’s power potential.

Participants agreed that with discipline, policy alignment, and strong partnerships, Akwa Ibom could become a model for subnational electricity reform in Nigeria.

